Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023

Following on from their multi-nominated, award winning 2022 programme, the year-round Edinburgh comedy club offers another pick of the best and most exciting shows around.
As well as shows from returning favourites like John Kearns, Sofie Hagen and Spencer Jones, this year's line-up includes stand-out runs from Adam Rowe, Dane Baptiste and Avital Ash.
There are also a whole host of Work in Progress shows including offerings from Rose Matafeo, Ed Gamble, Tiff Stephenson, Glenn Moore and last year's Best Newcomer award winner Lara Ricote.
Plus, there are more late-night specials than ever before including King of the Table, The Jam Society, Mr Chonkers Presents Piggy Time and Dungeons & Bastards: An Adam Riches Gameshow, with many more still to come.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday at Noon on Edfringe.com and join over 50 shows already announced including top picks from Ahir Shah, Tatty Macleod, Larry Dean, Jamali Maddix and Vittorio Angelone.
Adam Rowe
Adult Film Club
Alex Kealy
Ari Eldjarn
Avital Ash
Chris Cantrill
Dane Baptiste
Dating Crapp
'Dungeons & Bastards: An Adam Riches Gameshow'
Ed Gamble
Eleanor Morton
Glenn Moore
Harriet Kemsley
Helen Duff
It's Christmas Time
King of the Table
Lara Ricote
Mr Chonkers
Piggy Time
Rose Matafeo
Sofie Hagen
Soup Group
Stuart Murphy
The Jam Society
Tiff Stevenson
+ many more to come!
|Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/14-5/14)
|Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
|Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
|Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
|Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
|COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
|Jay Lafferty: Bahookie (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/26-5/26)
|Vittorio Angelone: Translations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/12-5/12)
|Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
|Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
