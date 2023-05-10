Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023

Following on from their multi-nominated, award winning 2022 programme, the year-round Edinburgh comedy club offers another pick of the best and most exciting shows around.

As well as shows from returning favourites like John Kearns, Sofie Hagen and Spencer Jones, this year's line-up includes stand-out runs from Adam Rowe, Dane Baptiste and Avital Ash.

There are also a whole host of Work in Progress shows including offerings from Rose Matafeo, Ed Gamble, Tiff Stephenson, Glenn Moore and last year's Best Newcomer award winner Lara Ricote.

Plus, there are more late-night specials than ever before including King of the Table, The Jam Society, Mr Chonkers Presents Piggy Time and Dungeons & Bastards: An Adam Riches Gameshow, with many more still to come.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at Noon on Edfringe.com and join over 50 shows already announced including top picks from Ahir Shah, Tatty Macleod, Larry Dean, Jamali Maddix and Vittorio Angelone.

Adam Rowe

Adult Film Club

Alex Kealy

Ari Eldjarn

Avital Ash

Chris Cantrill

Dane Baptiste

Dating Crapp

'Dungeons & Bastards: An Adam Riches Gameshow'

Ed Gamble

Eleanor Morton

Glenn Moore

Harriet Kemsley

Helen Duff

It's Christmas Time

John Kearns

King of the Table

Lara Ricote

Mr Chonkers

Piggy Time

Rose Matafeo

Sofie Hagen

Soup Group

Spencer Jones

Stuart Murphy

The Jam Society

Tiff Stevenson

+ many more to come!




