Mark Henely and Chris Warren in AMERICAN TWO IN ONE COMICS to Play Edinburgh Fringe

America is the land of the free, home of the brave, and homeland of two of the freest and bravest men to ever live: Mark Henely and Chris Warren. These two men have taken their comedy all over the USA and now they are debuting their brand new show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

But, All-American Snack Attack is not just about spreading Pro-American Propaganda, it is also a deeply personal stand up comedy experience. Mark Henely is a highly interactive stand up comic and an expert storyteller. Chris Warren is a sharp joke writer with a wickedly dark sense of humor.

Both comics also happen to have gay dads. Isn't that weird? Like, it's very, statistically, unlikely.

Mark Henely is a very accomplished Stand Up Comedian. He has performed in some of America's top comedy clubs like The Stand NYC, Indianapolis Helium, TeeHee's in Des Moines, the Stress Factory, and more. Mark is also an accomplished Roast Battler who is featured weekly on Comedy Fight Club and is the 2021 CFC King of New Jersey. This is his third Fringe Festival. In 2022, he brought a comedy compilation show called “All American Snack Attack” In 2023, he had a solo show called “An American Christmas with the BXG DXG” and a compilation show called “American Cheese”.

Chris Warren is a touring Headliner in the American East Coast. He has headlined the Bridgeport Stress Factory, Elbow Room in West Hartford, and Blend Comedy in New Hampshire. He is the Reining Connecticut Roast Battle Champion and is a regular on the “Chaz and AJ” Radio program. He is the co- host of the “You Should be Worried” Podcast.

Listing Information

Venue: Laughing Horse @ West Port Oracle - Flight Club

Tickets: Pay What You Can ticket options are: £2.50, £5, £7.50 and £10.

Dates: 1-25 August

Time: 22:00

Box Office:

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/american-two-in-one-comics

Links to Mark's Comedy:

https://youtu.be/v0bLFnBk5TE

https://youtu.be/Ag3z0UHmyBg

Links to Chris' Comedy:

https://youtu.be/CXS_DrOv7W4?si=s78q0aPlYVAGLW-

Comments

