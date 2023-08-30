Maggie Crane's SIDE BY SIDE At BCC Back From The Edinburgh Fringe

Fresh off its critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Side by Side  returns home to Brooklyn!

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 2 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 3 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's

Maggie Crane's SIDE BY SIDE At BCC Back From The Edinburgh Fringe

Maggie Crane's SIDE BY SIDE At BCC Back From The Edinburgh Fringe

 

BROOKLYN COMEDY COLLECTIVE, presents Maggie Crane in Side by Side on September 23rd at  8:30pm. Fresh off its critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Side by Side  returns home to Brooklyn!

Can you ever be as cool as your older brother? Not when he has a purple  sparkly wheelchair and everyone's attention. Set during the early 2000s in the crunchy-granola-meets redneck-woods of Western Massachusetts, Maggie Crane's darkly funny solo show is an  autobiographical account of growing up amidst disability, death, and Dunkin Donuts. To ground the  show in preteen angst and vulnerability, Maggie foregrounds her love of emo music and her lifelong  obsession with Panic! at the Disco. Side by Side is part solo show, part stand-up special about  comedian Maggie's relationship with her older brother Aiden. Aiden was blind, in a wheelchair, and  developmentally disabled, but this never stopped the wild jealousy, sibling rivalry, and unique bond  between the two siblings.  

Directed by Annalisa Plumb. Maggie Crane in Side By Side plays Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Avenue) on  September 23rd at 8:30pm. Tickets are $15. 

Maggie Crane is a double Aquarius, a lapsed Catholic, a 34 DD, an organ donor, a bitchloversinnersaint and unfortunately, a Brooklyn based stand up comedian. After moving from the middle of nowhere Massachusetts to a scary windowless basement, she decided to become a comedian and stay in scary basements forever. Maggie regularly features at Clubs, Cabarets, and various dive bars all over New York City. In 2017 and 2018 she featured at High Mud Comedy Festival In North Adams MA and in 2019 she toured all over the U.S with Dan LaMorte on the Infect Me Once tour. She hosts various shows around New York (Soup of the Day, Sacred Heart Middle and High School Talent Show) and borrows her mom's Subaru to do stand-up around the country. Maggie is also a writer (who isn't!) who's plays have been featured at Dixon Place and The Brick Theatre. Maggie is very funny and very beautiful (also writing this right now!) - but more importantly, punctual and terrified of conflict so book her on your weird ass shows.




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Kings Theatre, Glasgow Announces Panto Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS And New Par Photo
King's Theatre, Glasgow Announces Panto Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS And New Partnership

The King's Theatre, Glasgow will welcome Darren Brownlie, Blythe Jandoo, Liz Ewing and Christopher Jordan-Marshall to the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, produced by Crossroads Pantomimes.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONKS MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONK'S MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room

As someone who is a scaredy cat but loves morbid humour and wanted to test my boundaries during the Fringe, I decided to give Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret a try. The show, hosted by Edinburgh’s only living plague doctor, Dr. Bonk (played by Eliott Simpson), is a cabaret that promises “laughs, scares, and gore galore in this madcap hour of madness.”

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House

Chris Thorburn shows off his terrific charisma and charming personality through the scope of one of his greatest loves - the movies.

4
Urooj Ashfaq, First India-Based Comedian In Edinburgh Comedy Awards History, Wins Best New Photo
Urooj Ashfaq, First India-Based Comedian In Edinburgh Comedy Awards History, Wins Best Newcomer Award

An India-based comedian has won the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's most prestigious comedy newcomer award, for the first time in its 40-year history.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Nethy Bridge Community Centre (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You