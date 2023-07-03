MZA Presents Two Of Scotland's Most Exciting New Stand-Up Comedians Jack Traynor And Daniel Petrie

If you enjoy live stand-up, then check out this exciting new Scottish double bill where both  artists are appearing at the fringe for the very first time.

Jul. 03, 2023

MZA presents two of Scotland's most exciting new stand-up comedians Jack Traynor and Daniel Petrie.

From Cumbernauld and already building a reputation for his punchline-packed onstage  performance, Jack Traynor is flying up through the comedy ranks. His stand-up takes an  oblique look at himself and the world around him. Jack is also part of the “Wholesome Prison  Blues “collective, alongside five other local comedians, and the group have been performing  in prisons across Scotland since November 2022. With over a dozen shows in the bag, all  smash'n'grab hits, plus repeat shows (for good behaviour) already booked, it's an hour of  guaranteed laughs and no-holds-barred stand-up for a (not quite) captive audience...direct  from the Big House to the Fringe.  

Glasgow born and bred Daniel Petrie is a newly qualified doctor (officially starting with the  NHS on 2 August) who despite having made relatively few on-stage appearances due to  Covid as well as his studies, has already made it through to the Finals for the So You Think  You're Funny Competition in 2022 and the 2023 Chortle Student Comedy Awards. (In July  he is set to appear on the Latitude Festival comedy stage as a result of the latter  achievement). Daniel is also the 2023 winner of the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian  of the Year Award. 

If you enjoy live stand-up, then check out this exciting new Scottish double bill where both  artists are appearing at the fringe for the very first time. Just remember that you saw them  first at Just the Tonic! Tickets start at £5 and you can buy a ticket in advance to guarantee  entry or Pay What You Want at the venue.  

(Both were invited by Daniel to join him for a show in Perth after Covid-restrictions lifted)  Share an hour with two Scottish stars of the not-so-distant future.  

Daniel is just starting life with the NHS as a freshly graduated doctor and has no  time for social media 

Jack, on the other hand… 

Jack Traynor and Daniel Petrie: Introducing Two of Scotland's Most Exciting New Stand-up Comedians 

3 - 27 August, 7.40pm (60 mins) 

Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, CAVES (Just the Spare Room), Rowantree Bar, EH1 1LG

AGE RESTRICTION: 16+ 

WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE

Buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue  

Venue https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3880/ 

Fringe 0131-226 0000 https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/jack-traynor-and-daniel-petrie introducing-two-of-scotland-s-most-exciting-new-stand-up-comedians 




Recommended For You