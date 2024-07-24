MISS ENGLISH'S HOLIDAY Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miss English's Holiday is coming to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances run 2 - 24 August 2024 (not 11 & 18). The show feature hilarious puppetry and fantastic songs from one of Italy's leading English Teaching Theatre companies.

Miss English's Holiday, written and directed by Rupert Raison, tells the story of an English teacher's magical summer holiday. Her vacation turns to adventure when, unbeknownst to her, a particularly enthusiastic student, a platypus, stows away in her camper van. She paints on the beach, enjoys fish and chips in the company of an annoying seagull and deals with the English weather - all while stowaway Platypus tries to convince her to

give him an English lesson. Holiday romances blossom for both Miss English and Platypus. Miss English's new love shares her passion for Punch and Judy and Platypus' new friend follows him to Italy to start the new school year.

With plot twists, puppetry, masks, magic, sing-along songs and comedy between the puppets and Miss English, the show delights young audiences and has them in fits of laughter. It is aimed at 3- to 7- year old English speakers or for an international audience - where English is their second language - it makes a perfect family show for children up to the age of 9.

Led by Lecoq-trained Rupert Raison, Action Theatre (Italy) have performed to over one million Italian students. Specialising in masks, puppets, physical theatre, songs and comedy, the company performs approximately 1,200 Workshows in central and north Italy each year to students aged 4 to 14. In 2023 Miss English's Holiday toured extensively in primary schools with great success. Puppetry and song videos with Miss English can be found on Action Theatre's new e-commerce website - https://www.learningenglishfun.com/.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More