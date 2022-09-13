MAncient Releases Healing Album HOLY WARRIORS And Single 'Chakra 10 (Let's Pray)'

An author, healer, multi-instrumentalist, singer, social worker, world traveler, leader of high-IQ Poetic Genius Society, Scottish Lord, a self-defense specialist and a monk - to name only a few of his accomplishments - mAncient is back with a new album entitled "Holy Warriors" as well as a brand new, hot-out-of-the-oven collaborative single "Chakra 10 (Let's Pray)" that features his label mate Tom Tikka. Both releases are out on MBTM Records.

This is an album that serves only one main purpose: to heal the listener. Says mAncient:

Nature is my healer. Some tracks on "Holy Warriors" feature the symphony of birds recorded live. Chakra 8 features a live recording of bees as well. And if you notice the howl of a wolf ... that's my dog, Trollheads Nessi, who has a strong wolf-vibe to her howl. My goal is to give healing to the listener. Frequent listening may come with some side effects: increased concentration, happiness, and moments of bliss.

Just as his attitude towards making music suggests, mAncient is on a mission to make planet earth a better place, and he has been quite successful at it, too. In addition to being included in the World Book of Peace, he is using his global network of 200.000 or so like-minded followers to bring about positive change wherever there is a need. And believe it or not, somewhere on the way, he has also founded both the Earth House Church and the Earth House Charity - a driven individual by anyone's standards.

In 2021, mAncient's music passed the 6-million mark in streams. It's quite a feat in this day and age. But don't take that as a quality guarantee. Have a listen yourself. Close your eyes, let the music speak to you and let it embrace you and let it heal you. Our guess is that just like so many before you, you will also find yourself pressing play again and again ... and again.

https://www.facebook.com/originalmancient

https://www.instagram.com/mancient_com/