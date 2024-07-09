Los Angeles Comedian Kenny Gray Brings KENNY GOES TO SLEEP to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

This will run from August 2nd to 24th at Greenside @ Riddle's Court - Clover Studio.

Experience the wild and whimsical world of Kenny Gray's subconscious in his latest one-man show, Kenny Goes to Sleep, premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This highly anticipated comedy spectacle will run from August 2nd to 24th at Greenside @ Riddle's Court - Clover Studio, with performances nightly (except on the 11th and 18th).

Kenny Goes to Sleep is a unique variety show/dreamscape, where Gray takes the audience on a journey through the bizarre and hilarious characters of his sleeping mind. The show features an eclectic mix of original characters and toe-tapping music that promises to leave audiences in stitches. With a cast of lovable idiots, including a saxophone-wielding ghost hunter, an agitated high school band conductor, and a particularly flirtatious bottle of ketchup, the show is a celebration of silliness and self-reflection.

Kenny Gray, a writer and performer hailing from Los Angeles, is no stranger to the stage. His previous solo show, LinkedOut: An Evening with David Business, a satirical PowerPoint presentation/musical, was acclaimed as a "must-see" at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe. Gray has honed his craft at The Groundlings and The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, where he has both studied and performed, bringing a wealth of experience and a sharp comedic edge to his work.

This is not just a show; it's an invitation to laugh, dream, and embrace the absurd. Don't miss your chance to witness the comedic genius of Kenny Gray in Kenny Goes to Sleep.



