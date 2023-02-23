Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To Skye

Live Music Now Scotland has announced a new partnership with Skye Chamber Music that aims to bring high quality classical music to Skye schools, care homes and day centres as well as the general public. To celebrate this exciting new initiative, LMNS musicians - accordionist, Alena Bulatetskaya and guitarist Jacopo Lazzaretti - will be giving a showcase performance for Skye Chamber Music on Friday 3 March in Portree at St. Columba's Church at 1930.

This official partnership is the result of an ongoing relationship between the two organisations which has already helped Scottish young musicians and communities. Pianist Ethan Loch first became part of LMNS' Pathways programme for artists facing barriers after having been introduced to LMNS by Skye Chamber Music. Ethan, who has been blind from birth, won the 2022 keyboard final of BBC Young Musician of the Year and this January shared his wonderful talent with pupils at Portree High School and, Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Phort Righ before giving Skye Chamber Music a full 2 hour recital including one of his own compositions.

﻿During their time on the island Jacopo and Alena will also visit four schools and share interactive music performances for over 100 primary and secondary school pupils. Later in the year the partnership with Skye Chamber Music will also see the first ever LMNS Skye based creative residency take place when LMNS musician, harpist Sophie Rocks, will spend eight days being inspired by Skye's natural landscapes and performing for local communities across the island.

Angus Ross, Honorary Secretary of Skye Chamber Music, said: "It has been a dream of mine for a while now to extend what we do to parts of the community who don't normally get the opportunity to hear classical music. Whether this be those living in care homes, or young people at one of our 15 schools here on Skye, classical music should be for everyone and thanks to this collaboration with Live Music Now Scotland, and with the support of Chamber Music Scotland, we hope to make this a reality."

Carol Main, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Skye Chamber Music who are already doing so much in terms of supporting emerging professional musicians and flying the flag for classical music on and around Skye. This is just the beginning of an ongoing partnership with many more exciting elements in the pipeline, including our first ever residency to take place on Skye."