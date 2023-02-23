Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To Skye

Alena Bulatetskaya and guitarist Jacopo Lazzaretti will be giving a showcase performance for Skye Chamber Music on Friday 3 March.

Feb. 23, 2023  
Live Music Now Scotland Partners With Skye Chamber Music To Bring The Sweet Sound Of Classical Music To Skye

Live Music Now Scotland has announced a new partnership with Skye Chamber Music that aims to bring high quality classical music to Skye schools, care homes and day centres as well as the general public. To celebrate this exciting new initiative, LMNS musicians - accordionist, Alena Bulatetskaya and guitarist Jacopo Lazzaretti - will be giving a showcase performance for Skye Chamber Music on Friday 3 March in Portree at St. Columba's Church at 1930.

This official partnership is the result of an ongoing relationship between the two organisations which has already helped Scottish young musicians and communities. Pianist Ethan Loch first became part of LMNS' Pathways programme for artists facing barriers after having been introduced to LMNS by Skye Chamber Music. Ethan, who has been blind from birth, won the 2022 keyboard final of BBC Young Musician of the Year and this January shared his wonderful talent with pupils at Portree High School and, Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Phort Righ before giving Skye Chamber Music a full 2 hour recital including one of his own compositions.

﻿During their time on the island Jacopo and Alena will also visit four schools and share interactive music performances for over 100 primary and secondary school pupils. Later in the year the partnership with Skye Chamber Music will also see the first ever LMNS Skye based creative residency take place when LMNS musician, harpist Sophie Rocks, will spend eight days being inspired by Skye's natural landscapes and performing for local communities across the island.

Angus Ross, Honorary Secretary of Skye Chamber Music, said: "It has been a dream of mine for a while now to extend what we do to parts of the community who don't normally get the opportunity to hear classical music. Whether this be those living in care homes, or young people at one of our 15 schools here on Skye, classical music should be for everyone and thanks to this collaboration with Live Music Now Scotland, and with the support of Chamber Music Scotland, we hope to make this a reality."

Carol Main, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Skye Chamber Music who are already doing so much in terms of supporting emerging professional musicians and flying the flag for classical music on and around Skye. This is just the beginning of an ongoing partnership with many more exciting elements in the pipeline, including our first ever residency to take place on Skye."




Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and Creatives Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and Creatives
With just a week to go before tickets go on sale for the 2023 summer season, Pitlochry Festival Theatre has today announced further details on this year's creative line up, as well as the world première of a new Scottish musical in the Theatre's Studio performance space.
Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo
Review: MOVIES TO MUSICALS, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Now in its ninth year, Movies to Musicals has moved to Glasgow's Theatre Royal for their annual production. Movies to Musicals is an evening of songs from stage and film performed by local talented children and a series of guests from the West End.
Edinburghs Rose Theatre is Up For Sale For £3 Million Photo
Edinburgh's Rose Theatre is Up For Sale For £3 Million
Rose Theatre is owned and run by acclaimed international director and  choreographer Peter Schaufuss who also owns Saint Stephens with the Ian McKellen Theatre and Ashton Hall, where he presented a new  version of 'Hamlet' starring Sir Ian McKellen, that was one of the biggest hits of last year's Fringe festival.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month With QUEER, THERE, AND EVERYW Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month With QUEER, THERE, AND EVERYWHERE
To celebrate LGBTQIA+ history month, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be premièring online Queer, There and Everywhere, a new Sound Stage audio production on Thursday 23 February at 2pm & 7pm.  Tickets for the new production are free.

More Hot Stories For You


Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and CreativesPitlochry Festival Theatre Announces Full 2023 Line Up and Creatives
February 22, 2023

With just a week to go before tickets go on sale for the 2023 summer season, Pitlochry Festival Theatre has today announced further details on this year's creative line up, as well as the world première of a new Scottish musical in the Theatre's Studio performance space.
Edinburgh's Rose Theatre is Up For Sale For £3 MillionEdinburgh's Rose Theatre is Up For Sale For £3 Million
February 17, 2023

Rose Theatre is owned and run by acclaimed international director and  choreographer Peter Schaufuss who also owns Saint Stephens with the Ian McKellen Theatre and Ashton Hall, where he presented a new  version of 'Hamlet' starring Sir Ian McKellen, that was one of the biggest hits of last year's Fringe festival.
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month With QUEER, THERE, AND EVERYWHEREPitlochry Festival Theatre Celebrates LGBTQIA+ History Month With QUEER, THERE, AND EVERYWHERE
February 17, 2023

To celebrate LGBTQIA+ history month, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be premièring online Queer, There and Everywhere, a new Sound Stage audio production on Thursday 23 February at 2pm & 7pm.  Tickets for the new production are free.
Kim Noble Returns To Soho Theatre With LULLABY FOR SCAVENGERSKim Noble Returns To Soho Theatre With LULLABY FOR SCAVENGERS
February 15, 2023

Cult comedic icon Kim Noble is back with his critically acclaimed show, Lullaby For Scavengers at London's Soho Theatre.
MZA Announces First Shows Of 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Line-UpMZA Announces First Shows Of 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Line-Up
February 15, 2023

For MZA's 34th year at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Edinburgh-based boutique comedy management and production house is delighted to be presenting Daniel Sloss (who has just  released two more 90 minute comedy specials, 'SOCIO' and 'X', on DanielSloss.com).
share