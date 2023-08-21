Line-Up Announced For Mervyn Stutter's Charity Gala at Edinburgh Fringe

The thrilling line-up for Mervyn Stutter's special charity gala has been announced. Mervyn's gala celebrates a phenomenal three decades of Mervyn Stutter's Pick of the Fringe, the legendary showcase that presents a curated mix of Fringe picks, highlighting the Festival's international acclaim.

Mervyn's 30th Year Charity Gala will be held at Pleasance Courtyard (The Grand), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ on Monday 21st August 2023, 14:30.

Mervyn Stutter's picks cover all genres of performance at the Fringe, from comedy, theatre and cabaret to music, dance and circus. Kicking off the line-up for this extravagant, celebratory Charity Gala will be Irish comedian Ed Byrne, setting the pace for the evening with a taster of his 5-star show (Evening Standard). Yes-Ya-Yebo! will then inject some cabaret into the evening with traditional folk song and dance that celebrates the 12 official languages of South Africa.

Mesmerizing audiences with his highly anticipated return to the Fringe, Colin Cloud promises to astound, delight and expose his biggest secrets on stage. Joining the line-up is Olivier Award-winning West End hit Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Last year's Pick of the Fringe winner and 2021's Comedy award winner, Jo Caulfield returns to this stage with her scathing, scandalous and sarcastic stand-up.

Taken from the greatest pub in Ireland, Spirit of Ireland will present an electric performance of Celtic music, hilarious comedy, and thrilling dance. This will be followed by a live opera, rock and pop soundtrack as A Comedy of Operas presents pop hits with the world's favourite arias, before a spectacular Cuban dance show from Cuba, bringing the ultimate party experience to the Fringe. Experience a night on the streets of Havana, with this incredible dance show. Havana Street Party will end the evening with sizzling salsa, rumba and contemporary street dance from star dancers.

Proceeds will go to the Imibala Trust charity in Cape Town which works to enrich the lives of disadvantaged children. The talented troupe Yes-Ya-Yebo are the from the very townships that Mervyn's previous Galas have supported financially. Mervyn's 2023 Fringe season will then close with the highly anticipated annual Mervyn Stutter's Spirit of the Fringe Awards on Saturday 26th August.