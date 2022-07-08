Leo Reich to Debut LITERALLY WHO CARES?! at the Edinburgh Fringe Featuring Music Composed by SIX's Toby Marlow

Leo Reich will be making his debut with Literally Who Cares?!, breaking boundaries as the first Jewish person to try standup, the first gay person to want attention, and the first Londoner to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe.*



Literally Who Cares?! is a show about the nascent nihilism of 21st Century young people, the co-option of queer aesthetics by late-capitalist corporations, and finding yourself in the big city. I mean, it's not, but can you tell everyone that it is? He's trying to get some press here. Treading the line between hilarious standup and humourless performance art, Leo will blend songs, anecdotes and anxious non-sequiturs in a valiant attempt to raise awareness about important social and political causes, such as his own Twitter (link below). This show is bound to be 'ridiculously, brilliantly funny' (Simon Amstell), 'gloriously shallow' (Chortle) and 'maybe not for everyone' (Simon Amstell).



In the words of Leo himself: "To come to my show is self-care; to miss it would be toxic; to criticise it any way whatsoever amounts to gaslighting. Or something. What I'm saying is: I'm very relevant." Basically: Leo Reich is ✨the moment✨ .



Leo is a stand-up comedian and writer who has recently supported Simon Amstell on his latest UK tour and has also previously supported US comic Cat Cohen on tour. He was the winner of the 2Northdown New Act of the Year competition in 2020 and has written and performed for Remote Comedy from The Paddock (E4), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), Jonathan Ross Comedy Club (ITV), The Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), Comedy Central at the Edinburgh Fringe (Comedy Central). But it's no big deal, get over it!

-



Leo Reich: Literally, Who Cares?! is directed by Adam Brace (director of Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show) and features music composed by Toby Marlow (co-writer of SIX).

Pleasance Courtyard, Baby Grand

21:35

3rd - 38th Aug (not 17th)

www.pleasance.co.uk