Lauren Samuels and Daniel Boys Will Perform at Pitlochry Festival in June

West End musical stars, Lauren Samuels and Daniel Boys, are set to bring the Pitlochry hills alive with the sounds of the West End when they perform at the opening of the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Summer Season with a series of musical concerts from the 3-6 June.

Performed in the afternoon and evening, join Lauren and Daniel as they journey through the West End and theatreland, in a musical feast, featuring songs from some of the greatest musical composers.

What better way to launch your summer, and enjoy the outdoors, than to get along to Pitlochry for a celebration of some of the best-loved musicals, in a stunning setting beside the River Tummel, and in the theatre's brand-new Bandstand venue!

Lauren Samuels rose to fame in 2010 when she became a finalist on BBC1's Over the Rainbow, where Andrew Lloyd Webber oversaw the search for a new Dorothy to star in his revival of The Wizard of Oz. Since then, Lauren has taken the theatre world by storm, starring in Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre) We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Grease (Piccadilly Theatre), Romantics Anonymous (The Globe Theatre) and The Buskers Opera (Park Theatre), among others.

Daniel Boys has appeared in numerous West End and touring productions The Pirate Queen in concert (London Coliseum); The Boys in the Band (Park Theatre/National Tour and transfer to Vaudeville Theatre); Spamalot (Playhouse); Tommy in Concert (Prince Edward); Avenue Q (Gielgud / Noel Coward - Winner of the 2009 Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Takeover in a Role); Grease (Victoria Palace); RENT (Prince of Wales & National Tour); Sweeney Todd (Royal Festival Hall); Nativity! The Musical (Birmingham Rep/UK Tour); Little Shop of Horrors (Theatr Clwyd); and The War of The Worlds (National Tour). He recently appeared in the film "Nativity Rocks".



In 2007, Daniel rose to prominence as a contestant on the hugely successful BBC TV talent show 'Any Dream Will Do', Andrew Lloyd Webber's search for Joseph. Singing to a television audience of more than 10 million viewers each week, Daniel quickly established himself as one of the series favourites, and garnered himself a huge following and wide fan base.

Director Ben Occhipinti said about the performances:

"I cannot wait to be a part of an extraordinary musical event for Pitlochry Festival Theatre's summer season, bringing two of the most talented West End performers together to perform the greatest hits from the musicals, in one of the most beautiful settings. Audiences will have a brilliant opportunity to hear all the songs they love from the biggest and best musicals".

Daniel Boys said

"Both Lauren and I have heard such wonderful things about Pitlochry, so I am extremely excited and humbled to have been asked to come up there with her to open this year's outdoor summer season and to help to celebrate 70 years of the incredible Festival Theatre. I look forward to sharing my favourite songs from the world of Musical Theatre with the Pitlochry audiences and can't wait to perform them in such a beautiful venue."

An Afternoon at the West End will be performed from Thursday 3 - Sunday 6 June at 2pm. There will also be Evening performances on the Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £18-£25. Capacity is limited for a safe, socially distanced, outdoor event.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is keeping things flexible so audiences can too. They will honour no-hassle refunds and exchanges for any reason (including the weather!) if it is requested at least 24 hours before the performance time. So, audiences can book for summer with the confidence, that if plans change, their tickets and money can too!

For further information and tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com