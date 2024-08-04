LIVE MANGA to Play Assembly Festival This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LIVE MANGA will play the Assembly Festival at 12:40 11-18 August at Assembly George Square Studios: Studio Two.

The Japanese comedy duo GABEZ, who gained worldwide attention for their pictogram performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, returns to the Fringe for the first time since 2012.

The duo will deliver a spectacular mime show full of surprises and laughter that the whole family can enjoy.

