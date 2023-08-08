LES MILLENNIABLES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Hot off their sold-out Hollywood Fringe run, the musical comedy satire Les Millénniables will be making its way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer for it's European and U.K. premieres.

Awarded the Hollywood Fringe Festival Diversity scholarship and nominated for Best Musical/Opera for the 2023 Hollywood Fringe, Les Millénniables is a satirical retelling of LES MISERABLES inspired by both the novel and the award-winning musical.

Written by two established (but sad) Hollywood female comedy writers of color, Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (Starry) and Ayla Glass (When Calls The Heart), this pop music-filled display offers a comedic look at the plight of the generation deemed "millennials." With hits from their generation's bygone glory days, this adaptation places Jean Valjean in a millennial world where all efforts for success are thwarted by circumstance and student loan debt while being relentlessly pursued by the ruthless debt collector and Boomer, Javert.

Directed by the esteemed Laurine Price (Shipwrecked, A Little Night Music), this electric production features the original American ensemble that includes exciting newcomers to seasoned Off-Broadway performers. Starring Natalie Sullivan (Wicked Frozen, Star Wars: The Farce Awakens) as Jean Valjean, Matthew Solomon (Ballers) as Javert, Kelly Lynne D'Angelo (Rutherford Falls) as Fantine/Enjolras, Rama Vallury (Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber) as Marius/Monsieur Thénardier, Linnea Jefferson (Macbeth) as Cosette, Chandra East as Gavroche, and Amanda Walter (Shrek the Musical) as Éponine.

Listing information:

Venue: theSpace @ Niddry Street Upper, Niddry St, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH

Dates: 14-26 August 2023

Time: 21:25 (0hr50)

Ticket prices: £14.00 / concessions £12.00 / student, unemployed £10.00

Fringe box office: 0131 226 0000 / Click Here

Suitable for 14+ (Guideline)