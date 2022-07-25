LAND - A New Scottish Musical to Premiere This Summer at the Dram

LAND - A New Scottish Musical is premiering this summer at the Dram, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose with previews at the Beacon Arts Centre.



This new folk musical seeks to explore Scottish heritage and legacy, weaving two parallel stories; one of a crofter and a wandering soldier in the 18th Century, and one of a pensioner and his carer in the 21st. LAND fuses traditional Scottish trad/folk styles with a modern electronic sound to create its compelling soundtrack, performed live by the actor-musician cast of three. LAND celebrates compassion, and community that transcends shifting cultures, asking that we take a second to re-evaluate our relationships with the earth and our neighbours.

Kick the Door is a theatre & film production company based in Glasgow focussed on developing new writing, particularly new musical theatre. The key writing team of Bethany Tennick, Iona Ramsay, and Fraser Scott have been creating new musical theatre together for two years and have worked on a variety of projects. These include large-scale folk musical Thread; a co-production with Renfrewshire Leisure which received 4 star reviews of its sold out run and will be embarking on a national tour next year.

Concept & Direction by Fraser Scott

Book by Iona Ramsey

Music & Lyrics by Bethany Tennick

Cast includes Christopher Alexander, Robin Campbell and Bethany Tennick

Key Dates:

29th & 30th July 2022 @ 7pm

Previews at the Beacon Arts Centre - Studio

Tickets available now:

3rd - 28th August (except 15th) 2022 @ 1pm

Fringe run at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Dram

Tickets available now:

LAND - A New Scottish Musical is supported by the Beacon Arts Centre.

"We are really passionate about new Scottish musical theatre and so we're really excited to be taking this new show to the Edinburgh Fringe this year. Being hosted by the Beacon and the Gilded Balloon is incredible and we can't wait for people to see this show." Director Fraser Scott

LAND is a new folk musical that explores humanity's relationship with the earth, death, and generational difference. It tracks two stories; one of a crofter and a wandering soldier in the 18th Century, and one of a pensioner and his carer in the 21st. These two stories run parallel, intercut with song and poetry.

The piece questions identity, language, and shifting culture. It seeks to explore our heritage and legacy and weaves together comedy, music, poetry and narrative to tell its story.

LAND is a musical that fuses traditional Scottish trad/folk styles with a modern electronic sound to create its compelling soundtrack, performed live by the actor-musician cast of three.

LAND explores the cyclical nature of life and death, and above all celebrates compassion, despite rifts in belief or faith. It highlights how damaging isolation can be, particularly for older members of our communities, and asks that we take a second to look around and re-evaluate our relationships with the earth and climate.

"But the land knows well enough,

That in the end,

The snow will frost the ground,

The rain will melt the snow,

The sun will dry the rain,

And the leaves will fall, again."

"I am buzzing to get this show in front of a new audience- it's the mix of traditional Scottish folk music and new age electronic music that really excites me, it feels really timely. I can't wait to see how people respond to the characters, and our original music and lyrics." Composer, lyricist and cast member Bethany Tennick

