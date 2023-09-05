Performances will take place Saturday 30 September, 7 October, 4, 25 November, and 2, 9, 16 December.
POPULAR
Enjoy an intimate and astonishing evening of magic, mystery and wonder in one of the capital’s most historic and enchanting hotels as Kevin Quantum returns with Edinburgh Magic.
Unlock hidden Edinburgh and witness the magic that has fooled some of the greatest minds associated with the city. Among those left dumfounded were JK Rowling, Sir Paul McCartney and Houdini.
Objects float before your eyes
Money multiplies
Time stands still.
The performances take place in the Versailles Suite of The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian – with numbers limited to 30, allowing audiences to see (almost) every move Kevin makes. Those who book front and second row tickets will be treated to a complementary glass of prosecco on arrival.
All those present are just metres from the action and will witness remarkable moments tied to the secret stories hidden in the cobbles and closes of the capital.
Much of the magic has strong links to Edinburgh and Scotland and includes tricks rediscovered and recreated by Kevin after reading century-old newspaper accounts and Magic Circle meeting minutes.
This limited run takes place on Saturday evenings from 30 September to 16 December. There's no strict dress code, but elegant evening attire is encouraged.
Dates: Saturday 30 September, 7 October, 4, 25 November, 2, 9, 16 December
Times: 18:00 and 20:30
Duration: 60-70 minutes with five minute intermission
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB
Suitability: Age 12+
Videos
|Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
|Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
|Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
|Hold Fast
Kincraig Community Hall (9/08-9/08)
|Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
|The Edinburgh Revue Show
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/12-9/12)
|Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
|Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
|Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
|Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You