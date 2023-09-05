Kevin Quantum Returns With EDINBURGH MAGIC

Performances will take place Saturday 30 September, 7 October, 4, 25 November, and 2, 9, 16 December.

Enjoy an intimate and astonishing evening of magic, mystery and wonder in one of the capital’s most historic and enchanting hotels as Kevin Quantum returns with Edinburgh Magic. 

Unlock hidden Edinburgh and witness the magic that has fooled some of the greatest minds associated with the city. Among those left dumfounded were JK Rowling, Sir Paul McCartney and Houdini. 

Objects float before your eyes 

Money multiplies 

Time stands still. 

The performances take place in the Versailles Suite of The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian – with numbers limited to 30, allowing audiences to see (almost) every move Kevin makes. Those who book front and second row tickets will be treated to a complementary glass of prosecco on arrival. 

All those present are just metres from the action and will witness remarkable moments tied to the secret stories hidden in the cobbles and closes of the capital. 

Much of the magic has strong links to Edinburgh and Scotland and includes tricks rediscovered and recreated by Kevin after reading century-old newspaper accounts and Magic Circle meeting minutes. 

This limited run takes place on Saturday evenings from 30 September to 16 December. There's no strict dress code, but elegant evening attire is encouraged. 

Listings information 

Dates: Saturday 30 September, 7 October, 4, 25 November, 2, 9, 16 December    

Times: 18:00 and 20:30 

Duration: 60-70 minutes with five minute intermission 

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB 

Suitability: Age 12+ 




