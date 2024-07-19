Kevin Quantum Brings Two Magic Shows to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One magician, two Fringe shows – join Kevin Quantum as he defies the laws of gravity, then watch him perform the tricks which have baffled the world's most magical minds.

Anti-Gravity, an award-winning sell-out international success, plunges audiences into a space where the laws that govern the universe are bent, then broken.

Enjoy illusions and acts of levitation in a fantastic family-friendly show from Edinburgh's-own physicist-turned-magician.

Having spent half of his adult life studying science and half studying magic, Magic Circle member Kevin explores the exotic space where science and magic meet.

Step inside and watch as his anti-gravity generator builds power and allows him to perform ever-more amazing feats.

For a change of style and pace audiences can then enjoy a shorter run of the suavely sophisticated Edinburgh Magic.

This is a chance to dress up in your most elegant attire and join a small, select audience to sip prosecco in the historic surroundings of the Versailles Suite (with its beautiful hand-painted neo-Classical murals) of The Caledonian Hotel.

With just 30 seats, no stage or large props, the audience is close up to the dinner suited master magician, as he performs a series of baffling tricks, and chats to the audience with his customary charm and warm humour.

The magic he performs has strong links to Scotland's capital and has been selected because it has defied explanation, even by the greatest experts.

These include Harry Houdini, who appeared in Edinburgh around 50 times, and claimed he could explain any trick after seeing it a couple of times. But he had to admit defeat after witnessing a mind-blowing trick by young card magician Dai Vernon several times.

There's even a royal touch as he also performs the intricate trick used back in 1975 by King (then Prince) Charles to gain admission to the world famous, yet infinitely secretive, magic society – The Magic Circle.

With only a few hundred members worldwide (Kevin is also one himself) every applicant must perform in front of an audience of magicians before being granted (or declined) membership.

Anti-Gravity Listings Details

Venue: Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose – Doonstairs (Venue 24)

Time: 14:30

Dates: Previews Jul 31, Aug 1&2. Main run Aug 3-19, 21-26

Duration: 60 min

Ticket prices: Preview £9. Main run full price £14.50, concessions £13.50

Advisory: Age 8+ guideline

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com

Edinburgh Magic Listings Details

The number of seats is limited to 30. Those who book front and second row tickets will be treated to a complementary glass of prosecco on arrival. While there's no strict code, elegant evening attire is encouraged.

Venue: Versailles Suite, The Caledonian, Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2AB (Venue 206)

Times and dates: Aug 8-18 18:00. Aug 8-15, 17, 18 20:30

Duration: 70 min

Ticket prices:

Front Row - £55.00, concessions £52 – includes glass of prosecco

Second Row - £45.00, concessions £42 – includes glass of prosecco

Third Row - £35.00, concessions £32

Fourth Row - £30.00, concessions £27

Advisory: Age 8+ guideline

Tickets: https://edinburghmagic.co.uk/

A booking fee of £2 per transaction will be added to ticket purchases at checkout.

The suite is accessible, please provide us with your accessibility requirements in advance. Refunds will only be offered in event of cancellation.

For further information visit edinburghmagic.co.uk

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More