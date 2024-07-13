Kafka-Inspired Comedy-Horror CORPSE FLOWER to Play Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following previews in London earlier this Summer, Threepenny Collective are thrilled to bring 'Corpse Flower' to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year!

The show follows the story of Millie, a young woman seeking a better life away from the squalid, industrial town which she lives in, that only offers dread and pain. One night, while Millie works a night shift at the pesticide factory, the town becomes overrun by giant insect impostors, with catastrophic results.

The exciting and ambitious show is a tragicomedy that presents themes of societal decay and personal redemption, drawing upon theatrical elements of mystery and shadow. 'Corpse Flower' offers a darkly comedic and stylised world, inspired by expressionist cinema and Kafkaesque nightmares, and will draw audiences in with its curiously twisted allure.

'Corpse Flower' is a dark and twisted tale which will not be forgotten in a hurry! Performing at C Venues Aquila, Jul 31 Aug 1-11, 13-25. Tickets are available via the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website edfringe.com/whats-on/corpse-flower, in-person from the EdFringe Box Office and shop, or by calling +44 (0)131 226 0000.

Making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut, Threepenny Collective is a brand new theatre and film production company based in London. Founded by Ilya Wray, Michal Vojtech, and Ariel de la Garza Davidoff. The company is bringing three shows to Fringe this year, at C Venues Aquila: 'Jukesox,' an improvisational sketch show replete with kaleidoscopic absurdity and Depressed-Dead-Beat Dinos; Georgie Wedge's 'Per-Verse,' which explores dating in the modern-world, 'Corpse Flower,' a Kafkaesque horror comedy.

