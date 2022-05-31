Jordan Gray Brings IS IT A BIRD? to Edinburgh Fringe

After 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray has suddenly become one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated rising comics.

Her new show Is It a Bird? brings together her love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

Isn't there something very relatable about the transgender situation? At some point, we all look in the mirror and want to be different... Is It a Bird? breaks down barriers to dialogue through wild and fun comedy and music.

The UK's hottest transgender comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman. It's big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun: Jordan bares all (literally).

Although having only started in comedy in 2017, Jordan's Comedy Central web series Transaction has just been acquired for TV development by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In 2021, Diva Magazine named her one of the "Top 10 Game-changing Women in UK media".

Under the stage name Tall Dark Friend, Jordan recorded and released 7 albums, touring Europe several times and racking up numerous awards for her work, including WINNER - Artist of the Decade: Panic Awards (2018), WINNER - Special Recognition Award, Best Original Song, Best Original Artist: National Entertainment Awards (2015-2018)

Jordan Gray: Is It a Bird? Plays at the Box at Assembly George Square (venue 8) from August 3 - 28.

More info at https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/jordan-gray-is-it-a-bird