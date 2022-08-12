John Bell Will Appear in Edinburgh at Australia Pop Up Venue

One of Australia's most distinguished theatre artists, John Bell, arguably Australia's most acclaimed and prolific actor-director, will present his one-man show at the Edinburgh Festival at Australia's special pop-up venue in Edinburgh, House of Oz, for three nights on 16, 17 and 18 August 2022.

From Australian poet Les Murray to Shakespeare, from Keats to comedy, John Bell's show, A Few Of My Favourite Things ranges widely to include poems, stories, backstage gossip: things he finds inspiring, comforting or just plain funny.

John Bell AO OBE (born 1 November 1940) is an Australian actor, theatre director and theatre manager. He has been a major influence on the development of Australian theatre in the late 20th and early 21st centuries. He spent five years with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1970s before co-founding the Nimrod Theatre Company in Sydney. In 1990, he founded the theatre company Bell Shakespeare and has produced, among others, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, Richard III, Pericles, Henry IV, Henry V, Julius Caesar, Antony and Cleopatra, The Comedy of Errors, The Merchant of Venice, The Tempest, King Lear and Goldoni's Servant of Two Masters.

Part of the UK / Australia Season, new Fringe venue House of Oz has been specially created as a hub for what The Australian newspaper dubbed this summer's cultural Aussie Invasion. The month-long programme at House of Oz also includes shows by Mitch Tambo (Gamilaraay world music sensation) and Gabbi Bolt the 26-year-old TikTok star who won the Best Newcomer award at this year's Sydney Festival.

John Bell: A Few of My Favourite Things

House of Oz, 41a South Clerk Street, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9NZ

Tuesday 16 August, Wednesday 17 August, Thursday 18 August

19:00hrs

Show duration: 1hr / Suitability: 16+

Tickets: £17 / Concessions: £15

Houseofoz.co.uk