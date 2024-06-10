Ivor Gurney Play to Mark 110th Anniversary Of The Start Of WWI At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 110th anniversary of the start of World War One is being marked with the production "Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort", written and performed by Jan Carey at the Edinburgh Fringe. A moving true story that celebrates the enduring friendship between the brilliant War poet and composer, Ivor Gurney - also known as the English Schubert - and Marion Scott, musician and trailblazer in the recognition of women in music, with performances at 11.35am from the 2-24 August at Greenside Venues, Riddles Court.

"Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort" is how Ivor Gurney would sign his name on the letters he sent Marion Scott from the trenches during WWI. He would send her his poems and compositions, and Scott would in turn edit, collate and have them published in England. After being gassed at Passchendaele he was invalided back to England and sent to the Edinburgh War Hospital eventually returning home to his beloved Gloucestershire. Gurney's mental health rapidly deteriorated. In 1922 his family had him committed to a local mental asylum from where he was taken to the City of London Mental Hospital in Dartford. He died there in 1927. Scott remained close to him, dealing with his doctors, making decisions about his care, taking him on day outings and providing financial support. On his death, as his legal representative, Scott had in her possession the vast quantities of his work which he had sent her over the years. Her passionate belief in his talent remained with her until the end of her life.

This play was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 at The Pleasance to mark 100th Anniversary of the end of WW1. The Stage described it as "a delicate and very moving piece of storytelling" ****. Edinburgh has a special connection with Jan. It is the city of her birth and her uncle who was killed in the trenches in WW1 has his name on the War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle.

This intimate production of "Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort" was distilled from an earlier version which was performed at music festivals throughout the country and had sell out performances at the Purcell Room, on London's South Bank. The extraordinary joyous, gritty, tragic and moving story of Ivor Gurney and Marion Scott's friendship is directed by Michael McCaffery and is illustrated by the recordings of Ian Partridge, tenor and Jennifer Partridge, piano.

Recommended for those aged 12 years and above, the story is brought to life through the rich material of Ivor Gurney and Marion Scott's memories, poems and letters , interweaved with some of Gurney's most loved songs.

Tickets for "Author, Composer, Soldier-of-a-sort" are £13.50 / £10.50 conc. and available now from edfringe.com

