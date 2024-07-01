Isobel Rogers will Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With HOW TO BE CONTENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer, composer and comedian Isobel Rogers will make her highly anticipated Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this summer at The Pleasance Courtyard with her wildly relatable, existential musical comedy show ‘How To Be Content'.

In this musical journey through influencer-ism and girl-bossification, the former Camden Roundhouse resident, Isobel Rogers explores the superficial dilemmas we constantly face through an hour of irreverent, inventive and bitingly witty songs.

Isobel and her guitar ask modern life's essential questions: what does it take to become a ‘cool girl'? Why do we end up spending our entire earnings on going to other people's weddings? And is polyamory really as rad as moving back in with your mum (and taking your boyfriend with you?) Fresh from therapy, one woman and her guitar are here to search for answers to some of her generation's most troubling questions.

Isobel unmasks our self-delusions as we navigate relationships, housing and social media in an increasingly commodified world, while keeping it upbeat and wryly hilarious.

Isobel Rogers: How To Be Content will be performed at 5:50pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Below) from 1st - 25th August (except 12th)

About Isobel

Isobel Rogers is a talented writer, composer, comedian and musician. She is currently working with the Almeida Theatre on a new musical.

Sharply satirical, with the poetic lyrics to match, Isobel's work navigates the messiness of relationships in a chronically online world, using her songs as a comic vehicle to deliver home truths and hot takes.

Isobel began writing songs as a resident artist and musician at The Roundhouse in Camden where she honed her wit and ear for great melodies. Combining her experience as an actress, singer and musician, she debuted her theatre/comedy show ELSA to sell-out runs at Vault Festival, Pleasance, Soho Theatre, Brighton Komedia and Brasserie Zedel.

Around the same time, Isobel co-produced and performed in POST SCRIPT at the Hampstead Theatre - a writers and actors' panel with monologues and songs.

Previously, she has worked as a scriptwriter on Rina Sawayama's STFU music video. She has supported singer Camille O'Sullivan and The Tiger Lilies, and appeared on Radio Three's The Verb.

