Irish Live Performance Company ONE TWO, ONE TWO Heads To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

One Two, One Two have announced that they will debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with their award-winning, box office hit, Everything I Do, at Summerhall from 31 July until 25 August 2019.

Based on personal material, Everything I Do, is an intimate and soulful music-driven theatre show featuring original pop songs, written and performed by Zoe Ní Riordáin with direction by Maud Lee.

Everything I Do was a box office hit at Dublin Fringe Festival in 2018 and winner of Best Performance. Featuring a hysterical pop singer, accompanied by her guitar, she riffs on love in a lonely universe. It's a solo exploration of codependency, rooted in the idea of how we often find it easier to say what we need to say to strangers than to the people we're closest to.

One Two, One Two is a new Irish live performance company led by sisters, Zoe Ní Riordáin and Maud Lee. Together, they have been making bold, heartfelt and ambitious work for theatre audiences in Ireland and beyond since 2014. They staged their first music-driven theatre show The Well Rested Terrorist at the Peacock Theatre during Dublin Fringe to critical acclaim with The Irish Times calling it "absorbing; a painstaking work, given startling execution" and giving it four stars.

Recent performances include Late at the Gate with Zoe Ní Riordáin at The Gate Theatre, Dublin and Everything I Do will be performed at Midsummer Festival, Cork and Project Arts Centre, Dublin ahead of Edinburgh Festival Fringe. They are also currently developing an Irish Language opera supported by The Arts Council, The Abbey Theatre and Project Arts Centre.

The new company marks the continuation of Ní Riordáin and Lee's collaboration, which began with the electro-pop band Maud in Cahoots, acclaimed for its unique melancholy melodies and dramatic alternative pop sound. The band featured regularly at festivals such as SXSW and Other Voices and toured the US, Canada, UK and Ireland from 2009. In 2011 they won the Arthur Guinness Bursary for New Music which saw them record a critically acclaimed EP with the revered record producer Max Heyes, whose credits include Primal Scream, Paul Weller, Oasis and Massive Attack.

Everything I Do has been supported by Culture Ireland and Project Arts Centre. The show was developed with support from Project Arts Centre, Mermaid Arts Centre, Pan Pan Theatre, La MaMa International Residency Programme and Dublin City Council.





