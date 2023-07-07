International Cast Announced For Edinburgh Fringe Premiere Of OSCAR At The Crown

An international cast of nine has been announced for the UK premiere of the hit nightclub musical from New York, OSCAR at the Crown by The Neon Coven at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Joining Brooklyn-based performer and show creator Mark Mauriello onstage for the Fringe run in Assembly's Spiegeltent Palais Du Variete will be Melissa McCabe, Yeohyeon Jung, Letitia Hector, Billie Kerr, Elizabeth Chalmers, Jamie Cruttenden, Eloise Simpson and Kim Hudman.

Sequins, reality television, and the complete works of Oscar Wilde: not much else survives in a secret bunker far in the fascist future. Conceived by The Neon Coven, OSCAR at the Crown is an immersive nightclub musical phenomenon detailing the rise and fall of one of history's most flamboyant figures: Oscar Wilde.

Described by The New York Times as “a party-inducing Rocky Horror transplanted to a 1990s Madonna video” and by Metrosource as "steeped in its own subversion," and “a K-Pop/J-Pop/Scissor Sisters-on-speed electronic dance party euphoria” by Them OSCAR at the Crown explodes in a blaze of passion, spectacle, and heart-bursting catharsis.

Created by Mark Mauriello

Music & Choreography by Andrew Barret Cox

Directed by Shira Milikowsky

Mark Mauriello, Shira Milikowsky and Andrew Barret Cox said:

“We cannot wait to bring OSCAR at The Crown to Edinburgh Fringe and are so excited to announce our truly talented and very international cast for this UK run, featuring both new cast members and some from our original hit production in the US. We want audiences to come to our show to dance and sing their hearts out with us. “

Completing the Creative Team are Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting), Charlie Smith (Sound) and Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting (Casting Director).

Mark Mauriello as Oscar

Melissa McCabe as Vicki

Yeohyeon Jung as Ramona

Letitia Hector as Sonja

Billie Kerr as Erika

Elizabeth Chalmers as Constance

Jamie Cruttenden as Bosie

Eloise Simpson as Exile

Kim Hudman as Exile