Imagine Theatre Reveals New Season Of Pantomimes Across Scotland

Imagine Theatre has announced a lineup of family shows packed with laughter, music, song and dance featuring some of Scotland's favourite stars.

Kicking off in November 2024, the season promises the perfect blend of magical family fun, full of unforgettable characters, and enchanting storytelling with productions in Glasgow, Inverness, Kirkcaldy and Kilmarnock.

Glasgow Pavilion

Prepare yourself for a Glasgow-style twist on the classic fairytale with Beauty and the Beastie as Liam Dolan, Grado, Stephen Purdon, Scott Fletcher, Valissa Scott, Craig Glover, Jennifer Neil, Jack Jester & Nikki Auld get ready to light up the Pavilion stage with their usual blend of Panto mayhem!

Eden Court, Inverness

Joined by a fabulous cast Inverness favourites Steven Wren and Ross Allan tell the story of the Trot family in Jack and The Beanstalk. With just a bean to their name can Jack beat the dastardly giant Blunderbore, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn their fortunes around? With all the ingredients for a perfect family panto, and bags of slapstick fun the Highlands can expect a GIANT adventure!

The Big Top at Ayrshire Athletics Arena, Kilmarnock

Roll-up, roll-up. The Kilmarnock panto gang led by Andrew Agnew, Gary Morrison and James McAnerney are back with a show full of fun, laughter and music. Presented in a fully heated big-top. This is a unique panto experience not to be missed. With a fresh take on the traditional tale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears will Dame Dolly be able to save Dundonald's Circus? Expect spectacular circus acts in this traditional Killie panto guaranteed to make lasting memories!

Kirkcaldy – Adam Smith Theatre.

For a magical experience filled with whimsical characters, dazzling costumes, and toe-tapping music that will transport audiences of all ages to an enchanting fairy-tale realm, join Colin Little, Scott Watson, Kim Shepherd and a fabulous supporting cast as the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty is brought to life live on stage. Enjoy the captivating story of true love's awakening in this spectacular pantomime extravaganza!

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, the award winning Imagine Theatre is one of the UK's leading pantomime and theatre production companies renowned for their commitment to high-quality productions and traditional storytelling in pantomimes full of magic and sparkle!

Eric Potts, Artistic Director of Imagine Theatre says: “As a native Scot, born and bred in Irvine, Ayrshire it is a true delight to get to work on these traditional Scottish shows with the Imagine Theatre team. The Glasgow and Ayr pantos were annual events for me as a wee lad growing up and to be able to continue that wonderful Caledonian panto legacy of variety and quality story-telling is a real honour.”

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Imagine Theatre's pantos this holiday season. From the borders to The Highlands there's a spectacular show waiting for you. Book your tickets now and get ready for a season full of fun, excitement, and festive cheer!

