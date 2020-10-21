Illusionist Scott Silven Presents THE JOURNEY

The interactive show will be presented live and online.

Extraordinary illusionist, mentalist and performance artist Scott Silven and the Traverse Theatre invite you on a mesmerizing journey from your home to his in rural Scotland. Following a sold-out world tour of his smash hit At the Illusionist's Table, Silven brings you his brand new show The Journey - an interactive, immersive and intimate experience, live and online, that will captivate and astonish you.

Hear a long-forgotten story, reveal the mysteries of your own mind and unlock the secrets of Silven's glorious Scottish homeland through incredible illusions and feats of imagination.

Limited to only 30 participants per show, every performance of this remarkable interactive experience is utterly unique, created by you and your fellow digital travellers as together you explore your sense of home and connection. Join others in this virtual event like no other, and discover the path that connects you to Silven's past, your own present and a collective future.

Silven is one of Scotland's most remarkable and successful international artists of recent years. He has astonished audiences around the world with his sophisticated illusions and captivating storytelling, selling out shows from Edinburgh to Melbourne and New York, and beyond. The Journey sees him returning to and creating a magical new experience inspired by his homeland in collaboration with an astounding creative team who have worked on some of the most innovative and form-pushing theatre shows of recent years.

The Journey, a Traverse co-commission, is directed by Allie Winton Butler (two-time Critics Award nominee for Theatre in Scotland), designed by recent Tony nominee Jeff Sugg (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), text by Rob Drummond (the multi-award-winning Bullet Catch) with sound design by Tony and Olivier Award winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Encounter) and compositions by Jherek Bischoff (Kronos Quartet, David Byrne, Robert Wilson).



Scott Silven, creator and performer said:

"I'm thrilled to be making my UK premiere of The Journey at The Traverse. After completing my latest world tour, I cannot imagine a better place for my homecoming show. The Journey is a love letter to Scotland and it feels serendipitous bringing it to a place that inspired me so much growing up.

This is a show about home, place, and the power of connection in these fragmented times. My creative team and I have crafted groundbreaking technology never seen before in the digital realm and woven it through the story and illusions to allow the audience to capture a moment in time where we can truly share in the impossible together. I'm hugely excited to invite UK audiences to take the first step on what will hopefully be an unforgettable adventure."

Linda Crooks, Traverse Theatre Executive Producer said:

"We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Scott home to Scotland and presenting the only UK venue performances of The Journey. It is truly a bewitching experience, the type of which audiences will never have experienced before and beautifully showcases some of the exciting new opportunities that digital presents to storytelling, and how much more we have to explore in this area. But even more importantly, at a time when we are forced to be apart from one other, to be able to connect so deeply with Scott and other audience members around the world during the performance we reminded that, despite everything, we are still together in spirit and can take great joy and comfort from one another - and long may that continue."

Shows View More Scotland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You