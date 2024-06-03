Ian Lockwood Will Make UK Debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed Brooklyn-based musical comedian Ian Lockwood will make his UK debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a laugh a minute, narrative concert experience about life, death, and friendship.

Famous musician Ian Lockwood has accomplished everything he's ever wanted during his illustrious and extremely successful career, and thus, he's ready to die! See him in concert for his final performance on Earth.

The Farewell Tour features 10 original comedy pop songs performed in three thematic acts (Heaven, Hell, and Earth). Think Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, or any stadium pop concert - this musical comedy extravaganza will deliver a true spectacle that is also hilarious and moving. Packed with catchy tunes, stunning visual projections, gravity defying choreography and pre-recorded interviews, audiences can also look forward to plenty of pop star monologues (in the style of Taylor Swift or Adele) that address the pain that led Ian Lockwood to a detached life of stardom and the fear of abandonment masked by a confident pop-star-facade.

Ian Lockwood is a Brooklyn-based comedian and pop musician. He is the host of Ian Lockwood's Girlfriend Pageant at Union Hall and has had recurring appearances on the Earwolf podcast Earwolf Presents. Ian recently released his second studio EP, Not Like Other Girls, comprising five tracks in the comedy-pop style that has become his signature in the Brooklyn alternative scene . He is an alumni of NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing, Second City's Comedy Studies, UCB, and The Annoyance Theatre NY.

Ian Lockwood: The Farewell Tour is directed by Zach Schiffman and produced by Rachel Moss.

Ian Lockwood: The Farewell Tour comes to Underbelly George Square 31st July - 26th August 2024 (except 12th August)

Tickets available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ian-lockwood-the-farewell-tour

Comments