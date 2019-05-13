I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL Announced At Edinburgh Fringe

From voice-straining high notes to limb-spraining high kicks, via on-stage smooches and off-stage feuds, award-winning musical revue I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical presents everything that you could possibly want to know about being a musical theatre performer... if only there were any who would dare to admit it. The show will be bringing its unique blend of wit, whimsy and warmth to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Created by "genius in comic songwriting" (Cabaret Scenes) and iTunes comedy album chart-topper Alexander S. Bermange, and featuring a cast of West End regulars, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical comedically covers the journey from wide-eyed drama school graduate right through to brattish diva, or past-it chorus member, or bitter has-been (or "never-was").

This chronological caper through the highlights (and low points) of a musical theatre performer's career unfolds by means of anecdotes, revelations and confessions - in song - that lift the lid on awful auditions, debilitating dance routines, mid-performance mishaps, and backstage backstabbing - alongside celebrations of those magical moments that make it all seem worthwhile.

Composer and lyricist Alexander S. Bermange's previous credits encompass numerous musicals produced in London, around the UK and internationally, and many comic songs for BBC Radio 4 and the BBC Radio World Service. He says of his inspiration for I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, "Off-stage interactions that I have observed between performers and audience members have shown me that ordinary people are often extremely curious about the day-to-day lives of professional performers. I thought it might be fun to create a show that offers a glimpse behind the curtain in a way that is funny, irreverent, but brutally truthful, for theatregoers and theatre folk alike."

Listings InformationVenue: Underbelly, Bristo Square (The Dairy Room) (Venue 302)Tickets: Jul 31-Aug 2 £7.00; Aug 3-6, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 £11.00 (£10.00); Aug 7-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26 £10.00 (£9.00)Previews: Jul 31-Aug 2 Dates: Aug 3-26 Time: 20:45 (1h)Box Office: 0131 510 0395 Website: http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/i-wish-my-life-were-like-a-musical





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You