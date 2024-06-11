I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE Comes to The Pleasance This Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ever been seduced by a social media get-rich-quick scheme? Those #GirlBoss influencers that promise their brand-new business will make you a millionaire by the end of the week? I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life dives beneath the surface to tell you what's really going on. This darkly comic spectacle is a cautionary tale about those IT-girls who promise to change your life.

Part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust's Edinburgh National Partnerships programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life is a funny, fierce, feminist tour-de-force that will delight audiences and reviewers alike. Featuring bold, immersive video design with creative captions and a pioneering approach to accessibility, this fast-paced, multi-disciplined show is a finalist of The Stage Innovation Award 2024.

Belles was the popular girl, the IT girl, the oh-so-very-fit-girl.

When she was 17.

Now, she's 24 and spends her days bossed about by her Mum and the girls she 100% used to bully.

So, when a life-changing opportunity slides into her DMs, she carpes the diem, finds her tribe, makes her millions and proves the worth of women worldwide one Instagram post at a time.

Except she doesn't.

Because...come on.

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Mercury Theatre, this arresting debut play by award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell (BBC Writer's Room Finalist) and directed by Hetty Hodgson (Associate ThickSkin's Peak Stuff) transfers to Edinburgh for a hair-pulling, fake-nail scratching, cat-fight against what it means to be a #GirlBoss.

EdFringe favourites, ThickSkin Theatre (How Not Drown, Blood Harmony, The Static) have launched its Supported Artists Programme to enable early-career artists to develop and produce new work. Emma-Louise Howell and Hetty Hodgson are the first recipients of this support.

Writer Emma-Louise Howell and Director Hetty Hodgson say, "It was always the dream to take I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life to Edinburgh: it's fast, colourful, vibrant and a little bit chaotic - all the things the Festival champions so fiercely year-on-year. But, with the ever-increasing financial challenges for new writing, it felt nearly impossible to make it happen. The support the ENP and ThickSkin are providing hasn't just made Edinburgh possible but has been a source of invaluable wisdom, guidance and encouragement and we are so grateful to have its backing as we take our first leap of faith into the bustling world of the Festival."

Neil Bettles, ThickSkin's Artistic Director, says, "Emma & Hetty are 360° artists whose multi-disciplined, multi-dimensional, accessible approach demonstrates that young theatre-makers are shaping the future of the artform. Their work is relevant, future-facing and fun, exploring new concepts while at the same time welcoming new audiences with open arms. I'm delighted that ThickSkin is supporting their work, as they develop and transfer this vibrant production to the Fringe. It's important to pay forward the generosity and support that helped us get a leg up when we started out, which is why we've launched our Supported Artists Programme."

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







