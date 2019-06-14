Hippana Theatre in Association with From Start to Finnish Presents SHINE

Created and performed by a real-life couple, Shine journeys into the distant corners of the mind with a new immersive thriller that follows the mysterious disappearance of a little girl. Her father is the lone believer that she can be found, and in his search to find her, he bumps up against the walls of his hidden identity. How much do we know about ourselves? Is it safe to believe that we are not one person, but many? Using binaural sound (which creates a 3-D stereo sound sensation) Shine questions the reliability of the senses, examining what it is like to truly believe in something - or someone - that is not there.

When everyone else abandons hope of finding your missing daughter, you find yourself alone in believing she can be brought home. Plagued by the voices that guide and haunt you, two options remain: give into what they say or find a way to break free. This intriguing piece of new writing asks viewers to explore their own psyches in a bid to encounter the multiple versions of the self who are competing to be heard.

Tiia-Mari says, "It is a privilege to make a show about a couple with your actual partner. The show is about mental health. We tell a story of a couple trying to keep a grip on reality despite their everyday struggles. But above all, it is a story about finding love in a very dark place."

Hippana Theatre is an innovative international company specialising in physical theatre and gig-theatre. In August 2018, the company performed Alabama God Damn at Pleasance Dome, receiving 4 star reviews and playing to sold-out audiences. Established in 2015 in Italy, their work has toured in Belgium, England, Scotland, Finland, Sweden, Italy and Germany. While specialising in physical theatre, the group draws inspiration from dance, gigs, and circus. An adaptation of Ken Kesey's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was created and presented by the company in association with London's Chickenshed in Spring 2018.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Now in its ninth year, From Start to Finnish 2019 will also feature a further four shows: Honey at Zoo Playground 1, and Ali and Alpo, Ejaculation - Discussions About Female Sexuality and The Desk at Summerhall. Last year, From Start to Finnish productions included the Total Theatre Award winning Cock, Cock... Who's There?, and previous shows have received critical acclaim in Edinburgh and toured to China, America and several countries in Europe.

Running Time: 50 mins | Suitable for ages 14+

hippana.com | starttofinnish.fi





