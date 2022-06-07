Hailed Hollywood Screenwriter Tells All in J D Shapiro - I'M WITH STUPID at Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Fringe Management presents I'M WITH STUPID with J D SHAPIRO featuring stand-up storytelling, running August 3 - 28th.

This is the story of how a scrappy kid from the wrong side of the New Jersey tracks came to Los Angeles with nothing but $100 and a dream and wound up working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

JD Shapiro is an award-winning writer/director. Most of the awards he's won are great. One...Not so much.

Stan Lee's protÃ©gÃ© and former creative partner, the original screenwriter of Robin Hood: Men in Tights, the man behind the screenplay of Battlefield Earth, Shapiro has a dozen screenplays for almost every major Hollywood studio to his name is one of the most sought-after writers in the industry.

Although he is in demand in almost every genre, it's his ability to write comedy that sets him apart and gets him the most attention. Mel Brooks called jD, "One of the greatest comic minds I've ever had the pleasure to work with."

Alongside his screenwriting career jD has performed stand-up all over the USA and, now with the European premiere of I'm With Stupid, he brings the fascinating account of his unconventional journey from that New Jersey childhood to collaborations with Hollywood icons, Mel Brooks, John Travolta Stan Lee and many others. There may even be a story about Sir Sean... but wait! That's for the show itself.

I'M WITH STUPID

J D Shapiro

Stand-up Storytelling

August 3 - 28

9.00pm (60 mins)

Gilded Balloon Teviot

Billiard Room

https://gildedballoon.co.uk/

0131 622 6552

Tickets

Â£8.50 - Â£13

Day off 15 August