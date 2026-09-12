Review: TRANSPARENT, Oran Mor
Transparent ran at Oran Mor until 12 September
Transparent is a new play written by LC Stephens and directed by Graham McLaren.
Clare (Jo Freer) is in her early fifties, and Barry (Tom McGovern) is in his early sixties when they meet by chance in a pub. Clare is in a relationship that’s going nowhere, and Barry is single and worrying about his son’s impending fatherhood, with the possibility that there are complications for the pregnancy. Keith Macpherson completes the cast, playing a variety of characters, including Clare’s late brother Vic.
Both come with their own baggage and past experiences that put them off dating. This is an honest and realistic portrayal of dating later in life and the well-paced script ensures that the narrative flows easily.
The three performers bring warmth to the production that makes it extremely watchable. Clare and Barry both feel somewhat invisible in their own lives and it feels like a very natural rapport between the two. Transparent is gentle piece of theatre that is well worth your time.
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