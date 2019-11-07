Guildford Fringe's Popular Adult Pantomime SINDERS Returns

Guildford Fringe's popular adult pantomime returns this winter with a brand new show, Sinders - The Adult Panto, playing at The Back Room of the Star Inn from 27 November 2019 - 11 January 2020. With 70% of tickets snapped up already and fourteen sold-out performances so far, book as soon as you can if you wish to catch this year's festive frolics.

This is Cinderella as you haven't seen her before and won't see her again! The show, which is of course strictly for over-18s only, takes the much-loved tale of luck, love and sibling rivalry and douses it liberally with naughtiness, sexiness and smut. Expect sex-starved Ugly Sisters, a drunk Fairy Godmother and a delightfully shallow Prince Charming alongside a wonderful Sinders who combines a cleaning obsession with a need for lust and love.

Returning to the all-professional cast are a number of firm favourites of Guildford's adult panto audiences: Elle Banstead-Salim, Macey Cherrett, Hilary Harwood, Ian Renshaw (who will be playing Dame for the fourth year running!), Matt Sparkes and Rebecca Withers, who are joined by new company member, Kay Victoria Hindmarsh.

Sinders is produced and directed by Nick Wyschna and Charlotte Bateup, and choreographed by Charlotte Bateup. Nick is the Managing Director of Guildford Fringe Festival, Theatre Company and Gag House Comedy Clubs, which he founded in 2012. The show is written by James Chalmers.

Nick Wyschna, said: "Guildford's adult panto is a year-round project for us at Guildford Fringe. We decide the title for the following year 14-15 months in advance and then get to work writing it. We have the title for 2020/21 sorted now and that will be announced at Sinders! It feels like our adult pantos have become somewhat of a Christmas tradition for our audiences and we love that. A lot of work goes into putting on a show like this. It's not the same as putting on a famous play which is all ready for you to perform; we write it and then have to fit the naughty songs in, all before we even cast it! So, the fact that it is so popular and loved makes it all worthwhile."

To book tickets, or to find out more, visit http://www.GuildfordFringe.com/. Best availability (at the time of writing) is for 2 December, 3 December, 9 December, 29 December, 30 December, 31 December, 2 January, 5 January, 7 January and 8 January.





