Greek Acoustic Folk Singer Stefanos Barbalias Will Perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Greek acoustic folk singer, songwriter, and composer Stefanos Barbalias is about to perform live at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. From Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25, at Just the Tonic Nucleus (Just the Tonic's Atomic Room), acoustic folk music fans will have the exclusive opportunity to attend a unique live show that promises to transport them to whimsical places.

Known for his distinctive style, Stefanos Barbalias will be showcasing his latest musical creation, "Lullaby for Two," a harmonious fusion of acoustic folk music and beautifully arranged piano compositions that offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for listeners. Each live show is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased here for £10.

Learn more about the artist:

Since its founding in 1947, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival has been the world's largest performance arts festival, hosting hundreds of events including music, theatre, children's shows, musicals, opera, comedy, and more. This year, this extraordinary event will take place from August 2 to August 26, 2024, across the streets and venues throughout Edinburgh.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More