Glasgow Pavilion Pantomime TREASURE ISLAND Final Cast Announced

Final casting is confirmed as The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow's annual pantomime Treasure Island gets set to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure in a fun-filled family adventure from 30 November 2023 to 14 January 2024.

The swashbuckling tale will see Jennifer Neil (Polly Pollock) joined by ensemble Ava Judge, Carmen Judge, Deone Gilespie and Kiran Macintosh alongside the previously announced Liam Dolan (Willie Hawkins), Stephen Purdon (Pirate Pilchard), Grado (Pirate Pucklebum), Jack Jester (Long John Silver), Scott Fletcher (Jim Hawkins) Wullie Brennan (Squire McClunkey) Valissa Scott (Dame Henrietta Hawkins) and Elaine Mackenzie Ellis (Sea Legs Senga).

With old favourites and new faces, this year's Pavilion Panto promises to be the best ever as the spectacular pirate themed adventure promises to continue to pavilion tradition as the most raucous panto in Scotland!

Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it? Squire McClunkey and Sea-Legs Senga are sailing as fast as they can to beat the baddies! Their voyage will be jam packed with all the traditional Pavilion Panto fun. Loads of laughs, great music, stunning sets and costumes – and all at prices that won't shiver your timbers!

Treasure island is presented by Imagine Theatre. It is written and directed by Eric Potts and Liam Dolan, with set design from Iain MacPherson, choreography Stephanie Fulton and musical arrangement and direction by Chris Pugh.

Join the cast of Treasure Island as they take you “doon the watter” on the most spectacular Pavilion panto adventure yet! You can find out more and book your tickets at the Pavilion Theatre.

www.paviliontheatre.co.uk.

The Pavilion Theatre opened its doors in central Glasgow on the 29th February, 1904. Described as “pure Louis XV” in style, it was designed by Bertie Crewe for Thomas Barrasford's expanding chain of British Music Halls. The Pavilion was designed in the French Renaissance style, much of which still stands today. The seating capacity of 1449 was made up of 677 stalls, 341 circle, 413 balcony and 18 box seats, which incorporated fine Rococo plasterwork on the circle, balcony and box fronts, handsome mahogany woodwork and a marble mosaic floor. Its opulent design lent the 1800 seat theatre an aura of splendour, and those who attended performances would dress in their best to see some of the finest entertainment Scotland had to offer. Notably, the domed ceiling was surmounted by an electrically controlled sliding roof for ventilation; this feature is still fully functional to this day.

The Pavilion quickly established itself as a leading music hall venue and a hub for Glasgow's most exciting entertainment and culture. Performances in the early days were mainly variety, melodrama and comedy, and many of the leading music hall artistes of the period appearing at the Pavilion, including Marie Lloyd, Little Tich, Harry Lauder, Will Fyffe, Sarah Bernhardt and a then unknown Charlie Chaplin. And thanks to the high-profile entertainment on its programme, the Pavilion became a well-known haunt of many music hall worthies of the time, including Australian singer Florrie Forde.

From the 1930s, a strong pantomime tradition was established at the theatre. Featuring many of the top names of the Scottish variety scene, the shows promptly became a staple of Glasgow theatre tradition and remains so to this day. Harry Gordon, Dave Willis, Jack Anthony, Jack Milroy and The Krankies are just some of the well-known names who have thrilled audiences over the years as part of the Pavilion pantomime.

As the theatre has grown and developed, it has seen several happy and hilarious seasons that featured plays, comedy, music and alternative theatre. Billy Connolly and The Mighty Boosh provided plenty of belly laughs to our audiences, plays have been produced in-house including ‘The Sash' and ‘The Steamie', and many a songstress has graced the stage with their dulcet tones, including Glasgow's own Lulu who broke box office records in 1975.

But it's been anything but smooth sailing for the venue. 1981 saw a threat of closure due to financial difficulties; the Pavilion was rescued by the aptly named James Glasgow who transformed it into a modest profit maker. The Pavilion also played a major role in the annual Mayfest – Glasgow's International Festival of popular theatre, music, the arts and community programmes.

In recent years, the Pavilion has firmly maintained its reputation as Glasgow's number one variety theatre. With a distinctive reverence for tradition and an appetite for the highest quality entertainment, it remains the last stronghold of a long music hall tradition, owing everything to its dedicated staff and patrons.

About Imagine Theatre



Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, Imagine Theatre is a pantomime and family theatre production company operating from a purpose-built facility in Coventry, which houses their head office, along with over 40 sets and more than 30,000 costumes and prop items. With a team of over 25 working for the company, Imagine Theatre is growing and evolving with each year that passes. Working alongside Steve & Sarah Boden is Associate Producer and Head of Celebrity Casting, Laura Taylor, whilst heading up the creative department is Artistic Director Eric Potts.

In addition, along with its sister company MI Workshops, Imagine Theatre operates its own set, prop and costume construction workshops, providing equipment for theatres and producers across the whole of the UK. Every Christmas, the company works on over fifty pantomimes, supplying everything from a single prop to the staging of entire productions, providing employment for many hundreds of theatre practitioners.



In addition to their work in pantomime, Imagine Theatre works as producers and general managers for many family theatre productions. In 2022 they also produced the national tour of Justin Live – The BIG Tour! with Justin Fletcher.