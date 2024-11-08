Glasgow International Comedy Festival Announces First 2025 Acts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today revealed the first acts for 2025’s event as Scotland’s biggest dedicated comedy festival gets set to celebrate Glasgow as the ‘funniest city in the world’ from 12th - 30th March 2025. Headline shows include popular podcast Here Comes the Guillotine, Susie McCabe, Connor Burns, Val McDermid & Nicola Sturgeon’s Books and Banter, Jimeoin, Russell Kane, Jamali Maddix and many more.

The 2025 festival will feature shows across every genre of comedy from traditional stand-up, live podcasts, clowning, improv, theatre, kids shows, musicals and more, with shows for all age ranges hosted in venues across the city.

Tickets on sale now via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com

Over 560 shows took place as part of 2024’s record-breaking festival, with 2025 set to welcome huge names including Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe, Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon, Russell Kane and more.

Three of Scotland’s top comedians will bring their hugely popular podcast to GICF as Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe and Christopher MacArthur-Boyd host ‘Here Comes The Guillotine’; the podcast’s first hometown live show. Leaving no stone unturned in the weekly podcast, the trio take on everything from politics, the state of the world and celebrities with their unbridled style of rebellious comedy set to be unleashed in a raucous live show at the SEC Armadillo.

Susie McCabe, of Here Comes The Guillotine, said, “The three of us are really looking forward to sharing a stage together in our home town, and doing something a bit different from our established stand up!”

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon present the ultimate night for book lovers and comedy fans all in one with ‘Books and Banter’ as they discuss books they have loved, loathed and laughed at, joined on stage by special comedy guests to share books that have left an indelible mark on them. A night guaranteed to be filled with lively chat and lots of laughs, ‘Books and Banter’ will see the renowned Scottish crime writer and former First Minister join forces with comedy’s biggest book lovers, all for the love of reading.

Val McDermid and Nicola Sturgeon said, “...Our love of books is what first drew us together and it remains the mainstay of that friendship. And now we want to share the love... (at) the Glasgow International Comedy Festival where we’ll be joined by two top names from the comedy world. We’ll be interrogating our guests about the books that shaped them and why they love reading. Revelations galore await as we explore the love and laughter between the covers."

2024’s winner of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, Susie McCabe returns to GICF with brand new show ‘Best Behaviour’ following last year’s rave reviewed and sold out show ‘Merchant of Menace’. The Glaswegian comic returns to the King’s Theatre for a three-show run that will showcase exactly why she was named last year’s Spirit of Glasgow winner by the Big Yin himself.

GICF will also host some of comedy’s most exciting rising stars including Connor Burns, an Edinburgh comic destined for the big stage following sell-out crowds at Edinburgh Fringe, as he entertains fans with his homegrown Scottish cynicism and razor sharp wit. Claiming Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards this year, Yorkshire native Joe Kent-Walter revives ‘Frankie Monroe’ for an hour of late-night chaos-fuelled character madness whilst Glasgow’s own Kathleen Hughes presents her dark debut hour with ‘Cryptid!’, a show about identity and imperfection.

Some of the UK’s biggest comedians will head to Glasgow next spring including award winning comedian and actor Russell Kane with his unique blend of sharp wit and physical comedy, as well as acclaimed Irish stand-up Jimeoin’s observational comedy in new show ‘Who’s Your Man?!’ Plus, Never Mind the Buzzcocks regular Jamali Maddix will showcase his trademark brutal honesty and critically acclaimed comedy in new show ‘Aston’.

There’s plenty of homegrown talent on display at GICF with Scot Squad star Darren Connell taking to the hallowed stage of the King’s Theatre, following his debut at the festival 14 years ago. Plus, Irish star Catherine Bohart brings her Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show to Glasgow, in a hilariously twisted coming of age saga.

With over 175 shows already confirmed, 21 venues registered and 10,000 tickets sold, festival organisers believe the event is on track to be one of the biggest ever and have encouraged budding comedians to get involved ahead of GICF’s brochure registration deadline on 22nd November.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “Following 2024’s record-breaking year, Glasgow International Comedy Festival is set to once again host comedy’s biggest and best, alongside the industry’s rising stars, for a jam-packed 19 days of wall to wall comedy featuring stand-up, live podcasts, family shows, improv and more.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Glasgow as the funniest city in the world, as hundreds of comedians and performers set out to entertain audiences in venues all across the city. If you’ve always wanted to perform at GICF then now is the time - don’t miss out!”

Glasgow Life Chair, Bailie Annette Christie, shared her excitement saying: “The Glasgow International Comedy Festival is a beloved gem in our vibrant cultural calendar. It showcases some of the UK’s most celebrated, award-winning comedians, billed alongside a wealth of local talent, each set to make Glasgow laugh.

“Since its inception more than twenty years ago the quality of talent has seen it flourish, becoming Scotland’s largest dedicated comedy festival, with a stellar reputation for its incredible lineup. This year looks set to raise the bar higher still.

“As we get ready for GICF 2025, it’s wonderful to announce the first acts that promise to entertain a wide range of audiences. We are already excited to welcome everyone this March for a spectacular celebration of laughter and joy!”

Venues currently registered to host GICF events include The King’s Theatre, Oran Mor, The Stand Comedy Club, SEC Armadillo, Blackfriars, Platform, The Old Hairdressers and more.

Acts and venues can register to be included in GICF’s printed festival guide by 22nd November via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com

2025 festival tickets are on sale via www.glasgowcomedyfestival.com with the full festival launch in early January.

