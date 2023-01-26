Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow

Get Off Live Comedy have announced a fundraiser event at The Stand Comedy Club on Sunday 12th February 2022.

Get Off Live Comedy is an industry born and funded independent HR that aims to eradicate sexual harassment in the industry we love. This fundraising gala is part of a number of incredible benefits that have taken place this year to support the initiative.

Get Off are indebted to the phenomenal acts who have already given their time and talent, including: Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Sara Pascoe, Daliso Chaponda, Stephen Bailey, Bethany Black and many more. Laugh your socks off and raise money to make the comedy circuit a safer place. Win Win!

Mark Nelson and Susie McCabe confirmed, rest of line up to be announced. Expect a corker.