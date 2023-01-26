Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow

Mark Nelson and Susie McCabe have been announced as part of the lineup.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow

Get Off Live Comedy have announced a fundraiser event at The Stand Comedy Club on Sunday 12th February 2022.

Get Off Live Comedy is an industry born and funded independent HR that aims to eradicate sexual harassment in the industry we love. This fundraising gala is part of a number of incredible benefits that have taken place this year to support the initiative.

Get Off are indebted to the phenomenal acts who have already given their time and talent, including: Russell Howard, Nish Kumar, Sara Pascoe, Daliso Chaponda, Stephen Bailey, Bethany Black and many more. Laugh your socks off and raise money to make the comedy circuit a safer place. Win Win!

Mark Nelson and Susie McCabe confirmed, rest of line up to be announced. Expect a corker.




Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo
Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
This is Celtic Connection's annual highlight-packed exploration of classic influences on contemporary music. Tonight’s show revisits themes including tributes to The Women of Song, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles’ Abbey Road and the music of Laurel Canyon. Curated as ever by Glasgow’s own Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire, the guestlist likewise comprises an array of return visitors.
Review: Gàidhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow Cathedral Photo
Review: Gàidhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow Cathedral
Within the dramatic setting of the iconic Glasgow Cathedral, experience the story of Gaelic Glasgow through songs, poetry and performance from the 1100s to the present day. With a particular focus on Glasgow’s High Street you are invited to share in rich Gaelic stories from Glasgow’s early beginnings, its industrial past as well as the exploration of some urban myths. Please join Alasdair Whyte, Màiri MacMillan and friends on this exciting promenade and musical experience as part of the celebrated Celtic Connections Festival.
Review: BURNS, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo
Review: BURNS, Edinburgh Playhouse
Robert Burns is alive and well and living in the modern world! A genius with weakness? Yes. A womaniser, yes, but a cheat, no. Gifted, passionate and flawed, this farmer's son wants to make his father proud but is pulled between a life of duty and the calling of his creative destiny.
Review: Celtic Connections 30th Anniversary Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Photo
Review: Celtic Connections 30th Anniversary Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tonight’s opening gala celebrates that history with a panoply of artists who’ve featured prominently over the years, alongside those emerging from the vibrant folk scene - reflecting such Celtic Connections' multi-generational breadth, its Internationalism and collaborative, cross-genre spirit.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert HallReview: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
January 23, 2023

This is Celtic Connection's annual highlight-packed exploration of classic influences on contemporary music. Tonight’s show revisits themes including tributes to The Women of Song, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatles’ Abbey Road and the music of Laurel Canyon. Curated as ever by Glasgow’s own Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire, the guestlist likewise comprises an array of return visitors.
Review: Gàidhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow CathedralReview: Gàidhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow Cathedral
January 22, 2023

Within the dramatic setting of the iconic Glasgow Cathedral, experience the story of Gaelic Glasgow through songs, poetry and performance from the 1100s to the present day. With a particular focus on Glasgow’s High Street you are invited to share in rich Gaelic stories from Glasgow’s early beginnings, its industrial past as well as the exploration of some urban myths. Please join Alasdair Whyte, Màiri MacMillan and friends on this exciting promenade and musical experience as part of the celebrated Celtic Connections Festival.
Review: BURNS, Edinburgh PlayhouseReview: BURNS, Edinburgh Playhouse
January 21, 2023

Robert Burns is alive and well and living in the modern world! A genius with weakness? Yes. A womaniser, yes, but a cheat, no. Gifted, passionate and flawed, this farmer's son wants to make his father proud but is pulled between a life of duty and the calling of his creative destiny.
Review: Celtic Connections 30th Anniversary Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert HallReview: Celtic Connections 30th Anniversary Concert, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
January 21, 2023

Tonight’s opening gala celebrates that history with a panoply of artists who’ve featured prominently over the years, alongside those emerging from the vibrant folk scene - reflecting such Celtic Connections' multi-generational breadth, its Internationalism and collaborative, cross-genre spirit.
Celtic Connections Opens Today as it Celebrates 30 YearsCeltic Connections Opens Today as it Celebrates 30 Years
January 19, 2023

Europe’s premier winter music festival, Celtic Connections opens in Glasgow, Thursday 19th January, showcasing performances from some of Scotland and the world’s brightest emerging musical talent alongside stalwarts of the scene and returning favourites.
share