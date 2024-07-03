Gabriela Flarys to Debut Her Show DELUGE At Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by a break-up and over 40 interviews from a social media call out, Deluge delves into the different stages of mourning, and puts a magic realist spin on dealing with grief. Asking questions about how we deal with loss and who we are in the wake of loss, it's set in the magical realism world of a leaky house; as a woman tries to contain the overflow of her thoughts in the wake of her relationship ending, the leaks grow bigger and the water around her rises. A 'dramedy' which fuses theatre and comedy with physicality, text, clowning, original music and projection, this one-woman show reflects on grief, loss and letting go to fully embrace the future.

Creator Gabriela Flarys said, "I was thinking a lot about loss during Covid as we were all losing so much at that time whether break-ups or just our freedom because of lockdown. I didn't know what to expect from the social media call out but lots of people were having the same emotions and from there the show was born. Though we're talking about some dark topics, the show uses comedy to show how if we face those more negative emotions head on, we'll ultimately be better for it'

Gabriela Flarys is a London-based Brazilian actress, dancer, teacher and writer, investigating the poetical and humorous interplay between movement and text through the body. Gabriela has performed her one-woman show There She Is in the UK since 2017: Etcetera Theatre, Bonnie Bird Theatre, Stockwell Playhouse, Camden People's Theatre and Omnibus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe Festival Zoo Southside (2018) and PQA Venue (2019). Deluge has been in development since 2020 and earlier versions of the show have been supported by Arts Council England.

Andrea Maciel is a Brazilian performer, teacher, academic and director. Her academic/artistic work investigates the physical resonance of space in urban landscapes through dance, performance and installations. Andrea is a core member of Cross-Pollination Platform of Theatre where she is a cocreator in collaborative embodied research practice and is the Artistic Director for Intercultural Roots. Her passion to connect art, healing and public space performance has perfectly coalesced through initiatives like the 'Intercultural Roots Arts for Health and Social Change' programme and the Health and WELLth Festival.

Deluge is at Summerhall, TechCube, 1 - 26 Aug 2024 (not 12 &19), 18.15 (19.15). For tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/deluge

