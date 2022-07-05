GUIDE TO SURVIVING MASCULINIST TERRITORY Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Exploring incel culture through an interactive narrative of a young woman making her way across a city at night, alone, Guide To Surviving Masculinist Territory invites audiences on an audio walking tour of Edinburgh. Developed by feminist collective Pintozor Productions, the piece explores a woman's fascination with a masculinist splinter community of 'involuntary celibates' and their highly violent hatred of women. Audiences will put on headphones for the walk, and can choose how far they wish to delve into the depths of the unsavoury world that the young woman describes.

Especially adapted for Edinburgh, Guide To Surviving Masculinist Territory offers BSL interpreted performances and follows a route which is suitable for audiences with disabilities and access needs.

Marion Thomas (Pintozor Prod.) said that "Even if the audience is sensitive to feminist issues, feminist narratives are still rare in art or society. Through this immersive walk, we want to share an intimate feminist experience. We believe that presenting divergent stories, speaking loudly about feelings like loneliness, strangeness, rage, or empathy can bring us closer to each other".

Pintozor Productions are an inclusive feminist collective who make work to uplift women and draw attention to the possibilities of what women can be. They make work in unusual forms, from podcasts about women who work with big machines to audio walks about women's safety in the street. The company is made up of Audrey Bersier, Maxine Reys & Marion Tomas and between them they have several notable accolades, including collaborations with Zooscope Collective, renowned Swiss Artist Lorriane Perriard and musician Pascal Lopinat.

Swiss Selection Edinburgh is to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer, once again showcasing some of the most exciting and innovative artists across Switzerland. All UK premieres, this year's shows take an unflinching look at subjects spanning motherhood, male violence and personal testimonies of shame, each inviting audiences to share and reflect on urgent issues currently rippling through Europe and beyond. Solo performer Lea Blair-Witcher, duo Trixa Arnold & Ilja Komarov & performance company Pintozor will all be bringing an eclectic mix of multi-disciplinary work to the festival tackling challenging subject matters in unusual ways. Pro Helvetia are proud to be presenting Swiss work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Throughout the course of 2020 - 2021 the Swiss Selection have found many innovative ways to connect Swiss artists with the UK arts scene; virtual residencies, panel discussions and workshops, & producing a London showcase for the first time. The Swiss Selection Edinburgh 2022 marks a triumphant return to the fringe and to Summerhall, following in the footsteps of previous shows including Traumboy, Traumgirl 8:8 and 21: Memories of Growing Up.