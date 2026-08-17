GOOD EVENING! and FRED MACAULAY IN CONVERSATION to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fred MacAulay will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2026 with two shows at Gilded Balloon at the Museum, marking his return to the festival after a freak accident and an unrelated prostate cancer diagnosis forced him to cancel his planned 2025 run.

MacAulay will first return to stand-up with Fred MacAulay: Good Evening!, playing August 17–19, before bringing back his celebrity interview series Fred MacAulay in Conversation from August 21–30.

In Good Evening!, the Scottish comedian will draw on the unexpected events that interrupted his Fringe plans last year, finding comedy in life's unpredictability and some of its more difficult moments.

"I really hope that a lot of people come out to see this show," MacAulay said. "I think it's the best show I've done since the last one."

Following the three-performance stand-up engagement, MacAulay will welcome a different lineup of guests each afternoon for Fred MacAulay in Conversation. The unscripted hour draws on MacAulay's more than three decades of interviewing figures from entertainment, sport, business and politics.

The 2026 guest lineup includes Alex Edelman and Jay Lafferty on August 21; Connor Burns and Rosco McLelland on August 22; Frankie McNair and Jack Dee on August 23; Phil Nichol and Rich Hall on August 24; Jo Caulfield and Jack Docherty on August 25; Maisie Adam and Jason Byrne on August 26; Guy Barnum, Seann Walsh and Paul Black on August 27; Kim Blythe and Sean McDonald on August 28; Marjolein Robertson and Rosie Jones on August 29; and Ian Rankin and Grant Stott on August 30.

"I enjoy these In Conversation shows so much," MacAulay said. "We're bringing them back because it's always the perfect mix of guests and audience, who help make every show truly unique."

MacAulay has worked across stand-up, television and radio during a career spanning more than four decades and has become one of Scotland's most recognizable comedy personalities.

Fred MacAulay: Good Evening! runs August 17–19 at 7:30 p.m. at Gilded Balloon at the Museum's Auditorium. Fred MacAulay in Conversation follows August 21–30 at 1:15 p.m. Both shows run 60 minutes and carry an age guidance of 14+.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming