GHOSTHUNTER Comes to Silver Cloud Studio in Glasgow

After Edward's death, strange things have been reported in his abandoned house. Unexplained noises, visitations, and even attacks by a terrifying presence...Now a team of paranormal researchers are entering the house to track down who, or what, might be responsible. Armed with the latest technology, they're ready to solve the mystery of what Edward might have left behind. Dare you step inside and join the hunt?

Created by leading production company Visible Fictions, Ghosthunter is a thrilling interactive production designed for older teens and young adults. Part immersive theatre and part expansive escape room, the show weaves new technology and chilling live horror to create an unforgettable performance event.

Taking inspiration from paranormal programmes like Ghostwatch and Most Haunted, audiences are invited to step into a detailed recreation of an old townhouse. There they will assist with the investigation, splitting off into groups as they explore the terrifying space solving clues, learning secrets, and seeking out the spirits that might still lurk within the walls.

Ghosthunter will take place at the Silver Cloud Studio in Glasgow, a 5000-square foot rehearsal space run by Scottish Opera. The show will premiere for a three-week run from 30 May 2023. Tickets will be available to book from 04 April at visiblefictions.co.uk, and will include an option for transport to-and-from the production.

Dougie Irvine, Artistic Director of Visible Fictions, said: "We are so excited to present this brave theatrical experience, made especially for upper teens. Ghosthunter plays out in a purpose-built set on an epic scale. Participants will have the ground floor of a house to explore, but they won't be alone. There are spirts at play. Immersive, interactive and chilling, Ghosthunter will be unforgettable event. For Visible Fictions, fusing theatre arts, new technologies and gaming together has been a thrilling process and we can't wait share it with audiences this Summer."

Ghosthunter is co-written by Visible Fictions' Douglas Irvine and immersive events specialist Cameron Hall, who also collaborated on the company's immersive production The Hidden, which toured Scotland in 2017, performed at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2019 and last year had its Canadian premiere in Toronto.

Ghosthunter will be brought to live by a team of leading Scottish theatre talent, including design by Becky Minto, Simon Wilkinson and sound by Matt Padden.