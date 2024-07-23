Funny Women Launch The Glitter Project Mentor Scheme At Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Launching at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Funny Women's The Glitter Project will host friendly events with comedy mentors to advise new female performers.

For aspiring acts, navigating the world's largest arts festival can feel overwhelming. The Glitter Project aims to help female comedians by offering welcoming spaces and guidance from seasoned performers. Alongside performing their own solo shows, comedians Rachel Creeger, Louise Leigh and Pauline Eyre will be the lead mentors on hand in Edinburgh to offer practical tips on how new acts can make the most of the festival.

Funny Women has spent 22 years supporting and developing new comedy talent at grassroots with the ground-breaking Funny Women Awards, workshops, courses and open mic events. Funny Women's priority has always been to build confidence in female performers, writers and creators to give them the opportunity to pursue comedy careers.

The inspiration for The Glitter Project is Jo Fletcher-Cross, one of Funny Women's non-executive directors, who was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma brain tumour in summer 2022 on the eve of her Edinburgh debut. Jo is a journalist, editor, playwright and stand-up comedian. Up until her diagnosis she was performing stand up around the UK and abroad, and delivered comedy and writing workshops.

With Jo's blessing, Funny Women is creating an enduring legacy to encourage those who are enjoying a glittering comedy career to pay it forward. Jo loves sparkly stuff and believes that everybody deserves a ‘bit of glitter' in their lives.

Jo says, “My proudest achievements in life have been to spread joy, laughter and a little bit of glitter along my way. I've been honoured to work alongside some brilliant funny women throughout my career, and I'm delighted that The Glitter Project will provide many more with the tools and the courage to keep the laughter flowing for many years to come."

Funny Women has been awarded a BBC Comedy Grant to enable the launch this August, with plans to continue The Glitter Project beyond the Fringe.

Speaking about the genesis for The Glitter Project, Lynne Parker, founder of Funny Women says, “A longer-term goal is to create a Glitter Fund, an industry-wide initiative supporting those who don't have the resources, accessibility, or financial means to pursue a comedy career.

“Over 22 years I've seen so many talented and amazing performers, writers and creators from our Awards and wider community events go on to have huge commercial success so this is an opportunity for us to come together, support new talent and ensure gender parity in our industry.”

The Glitter Project is also supported by Russells, which has a proud, 50-year history of advising clients in the entertainment industry. Alice Rudge, senior associate at Russells says, “We are delighted to be supporting Funny Women at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival with The Glitter Project and grateful for the opportunity to support those bringing humour, and a little bit of glitter, into the world.”

The Glitter Project mentors are available throughout the Fringe to answer questions. And, if you are a female comic and would like to volunteer to be part of Funny Women's wider community of mentors please get in touch at: fwtheglitterproject@gmail.com

EVENTS PROGRAMME

Pre-Fringe Meet the Mentors online event – Tuesday 23rd July from 6.00pm – 7.00pm. Join for free. Booking details here.

Three free in-person Meet the Mentors events in Edinburgh:

Sun 4th Aug – Gleneagles Townhouse 10.30am-1.00pm. Booking details here.

Mon 12th Aug, Bar 50 Garden Room, 11.15am-12.15pm. Booking details here.

Wed 21st Aug, Counting House Ballroom, 10.30-11.30am. Booking details here.

Two open mic comedy events in Edinburgh:

Wednesdays 14th and 21st Aug in the Free Sisters Live Room, 8pm.

The open mics will be run by The Glitter Project's mentors, with priority given to acts who don't have shows to promote at the Fringe. To request an open spot to perform please email: fwtheglitterproject@gmail.com

