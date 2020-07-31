Fringe ExChange Presents ROCKY! RETURN OF THE LOSER and WALK-MAN

In the wake of the cancellation of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2020 many artists are working on a number of fringe-adjacent digital projects designed to keep the flame burning until they can fully return in 2021.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has created a series of online Fringe ExChange industry events for international performing arts professionals, which will take place throughout what would have been the festival period 7. - 31. August 2020, alongside a variety of other Fringe focused events.

#DANISH is one of the Danish Arts Foundation's international foci, and is presenting present two events giving focus to two shows that were selected and supported by The Danish Arts Foundation to be signature #DANISH shows at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

'ROCKY! RETURN OF THE LOSER' - #DANISH & #ZOOTV

We love them. The losers who against all odds prevail over their own inferiority, social heritage and completely unfair loser-life. But what if it's us, our values and existence which end up defeated? What if we are the losers? Meet multiple award-winning director Tue Biering from Fix & Foxy, as he discusses his highly provocative, intensely political drama 'ROCKY! RETURN OF THE LOSER' with two international guests who specialise in theatre and know his work. This show set the agenda in Danish Theatre the year it was made, winning the prestigious Danish Reumert Award, completely knocking-out Danish reviewers and leaving audiences speechless.

ROCKY! Will also be streamed as part of #ZOOTV, Zoo Venue's online Edinburgh Fringe performance streaming service, available from 17 to 28 August. ROCKY will be screened on the 18th August and the works will then remain on ZOO TV to watch until 28 August.

'WALK-MAN' #DANISH

Raw physics, everyday stunts and DON GNU attitude where the ground beneath four performers literally disappears and rules, routines and common norms we all take for granted suddenly lose their significance. Meet artistic directors Jannik Elkjær and KristofferLouis Andrup Pedersen from prolific touring Danish dance company DON GNU discussing their latest dancepiece WALK-MAN, an exceptional piece of stunt-theatre where poetry and humour shed new light on everyday boring routines and our way of being together as humans.

MORE DANISH WORK: DUST, THE LETTER and JEKYLL ON ICE #DANISH

Attendees will also hear shorter precis of the musicdramatic work with humansize puppets DUST by Sew Flunk Fury Wit as well as the physical comedies THE LETTER and JEKYLL ON ICE (family show) by Paolo Nani. All works that would have been at the EdFringe this year.

EMBRACING SUSTAINABILITY #DANISH

The world has changed rapidly and unexpectedly. It is vital that we take this time to seize more sustainable ways of working in the performing arts and in the world generally. The Danish society nurtures creativity - and Danish companies have the creative capacity to seize and contribute to a more sustainable reality. Audiences will be given an opportunity for a brief insight into research and considerations regarding economic, environmental, and social sustainability for EdFringe 21 - made and presented by Danish production company WILDTOPIA, long term festival producers.

#DANISH

Both signature shows (ROCKY! THE RETURN OF THE LOSER, and WALK-MAN) are curated and supported by the Danish Arts Foundation. #DANISH is supported by the Embassy of Denmark in the UK. It is produced and developed by Danish production and promotion company WILDTOPIA - acting as external operator for the Danish Arts Foundation. Go to www.danishedfringe.com for more info. For more information on #ZOOTV go to www.zoofestival.co.uk

