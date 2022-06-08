Freight Theatre Will Bring Its New Production MOVE FAST AND BREAK THINGS To Edinburgh This August

Freight Theatre has announced that their brand-new production Move Fast And Break Things will be heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer.

Opening at Tech Cube Zero, located in Summerhall, Move Fast And Break Things will begin performances on Wednesday 3rd August 2022. Tickets are on sale now for this multimedia theatrical experience.

Alex Rugman, Co-Artistic Director of Freight Theatre said "We're crossing off the days till August 3rd! We're thrilled to be bringing Move Fast and Break Things to Summerhall this Frin ge '22, and to be sharing it with audiences once more."

Move Fast And Break Things tells the story of Amit Patel a data scientist, who in 2022 discovered a secret hidden in our data that made Google $1.7 trillion. Then, he disappeared off the face of the internet. What did he find out, and was it the reason he went missing? The search for Amit takes place in two worlds: real and virtual, and as the lines between them blur, as this production races towards an impossible conclusion.

Move Fast and Break Things is a theatrical deep-dive into the data-sphere, using movement, live video, and puppetry to tell the story of searching for the man who invented search.

Alex Rugman, Co-Artistic Director of Freight Theatre said "Move Fast and Break Things shines a light on big data, surveillance, and targeted advertising, and we think audiences couldn't be more ready to engage with such timely and important topics.

Luke Wintour, Co-Artistic Director of Freight Theatre said "Ultimately, our story is about big tech's endless drive to push up profits and the damage that this leaves in its wake - damage that is felt in our democracies, our relationships and our attention spans to name but a few. But like all of our shows, Move Fast and Break Things is a demented and weird creature that uses Victorian dolls, piles of sand, a water tank and instant coffee to tell its story. It is at heart a fringe show, which is why Edinburgh and the largest arts festival in the world is the perfect location to tell our story."

Produced by Freight Theatre this brand-new production explores how we are hurtling towards a future where algorithms determine the course of all our lives, thanks to data. What we consume. Who we will vote for. We fall in love with people.

Luke Wintour, Co-Artistic Director of Freight Theatre said "To be part of such a killer line up is the icing on the cake for us - we can't wait to check out the other wonderful work we're programmed alongside. Time for us to dust off the doll's house, charge up the spare camera batteries and pack the extra umbrellas..."

Tickets for Move Fast and Break are on sale now.