Frank Skinner Adds Final Extra Date to Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run as Absolute Radio Show Podcast Hits 100 Million Downloads

After adding two extra sold-out dates due to overwhelming demand, comic legend Frank Skinner has added a final extra date to his critically acclaimed sold out show 30 Years of Dirt at this year's Edinburgh Fringe on Saturday 19th August, 10:20pm at Assembly Hall, Main Hall. The news coincides with Absolute's Frank Skinner's Radio Show podcast reaching 100 million downloads since launch, making it one of the most successful radio podcasts in the UK. His Edinburgh run follows his critically acclaimed, sell out national tour, Showbiz, and subsequent sell out residency at the West End's Garrick Theatre. The 1991 Perrier Award winner Skinner will be performing every evening at the Assembly George Square - Gordon Aikman Theatre from 3rd-27th August (excluding Wednesdays).

Tickets for this extra show on Saturday 19th August can be found at Click Here. The rest of the run is totally sold out. Ask at the box office for returns.

Frank Skinner

Frank Skinner's live career began in 1987 when he spent £400 of his last £435 booking a room at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Four years later in 1991 he returned to the city and beat fellow nominees Jack Dee and Eddie Izzard to take home comedy's most prestigious prize, The Perrier Award. He was appointed an MBE by the Princess Royal, Anne, for his services to entertainment in April 2023.

During a non-stop 10-hour radio show, which marked the 10-year anniversary of his hugely successful career at Absolute Radio, Frank announced his last stand-up show, Showbiz, which was a sold-out national tour and subsequent sold-out residency at the West End's Garrick Theatre. Frank's award-winning show, The Frank Skinner Show, attracts over one million listeners per week, has achieved over 100 million podcast downloads since launch, making it one of the most successful radio podcasts in the UK, and saw him inducted into the Radio Academy's Hall of Fame in 2016.

Away from the stage, the last few years have seen Frank host the Big Hay Weekend on Sky Arts in 2022, and present three mini-series for the channel with author Denise Mina, Boswell and Johnson's Scottish Road Trip in 2020, Wordsworth and Coleridge's Romantic Road Trip in 2021 and most recently Skinner and Mina's Literary Road Trip: Pope and Swift.

In April 2020, Frank Skinner's Poetry Podcast was launched to critical acclaim with a sixth series released earlier this year. Off the back of this, the highly acclaimed book How to Enjoy Poetry was published in September 2020. His latest non-fiction, A Comedian's Prayer Book, was published in April of 2021 and released in paperback in April 2023. In July 2022, the South Bank Show aired an episode in honour of his career.

Frank has written two autobiographies, the first of which, Frank Skinner, was the top selling autobiography of 2002, spending 46 weeks in The Sunday Times Bestseller List. The second Frank Skinner On The Road, chronicled his 2007, sell-out return to stand-up. He also published Dispatches from the Sofa; a collection of columns he wrote for The Times.

Frank's other TV credentials in 2018 included writing and starring as Johnny Cash in Johnny Cash & the Ostrich - a one-off special forming part of the successful Urban Myths series airing on Sky Arts, as well as hosting seven series of BBC1's Room 101 and seven series of Portrait/Landscape Artist of the Year for Sky Arts. Frank wrote and hosted The Frank Skinner Show (BBC & ITV), which is widely credited as setting the tone for the modern comedic chat show and ran for nine years, attracting 11 million viewers at its peak. He hosted three series of Frank Skinner's Opinionated for BBC Two and presented documentaries covering passions including Muhammad Ali (BBC1), Elvis (BBC4) and investigating the life of George Formby (BBC4).

As England made their Euro 2020 final showdown with Italy at Wembley, the iconic football anthem Three Lions, written by Frank alongside David Baddiel and Lightning Seeds, clinched the Number 1 spot in the Official Big Top 40. In the years since its debut, the track has seen multiple releases and is the only song in existence to have become the UK number one on four separate occasions by the same artists: two one-week stints in 1996, three straight weeks in 1998 for the remake, and again in 2018 during the World Cup. A reworked, festive version of the anthem was also released ahead of the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar.

Alongside his regular show on Absolute Radio, Frank has carried out exclusive feature interviews for the station with a number of esteemed guests including Nobel Peace Prize-winning former Vice President Al Gore and Russell T Davies, executive producer of Doctor Who and writer of It's a Sin. Frank has also written and starred in three series of the critically-acclaimed comedy drama series Don't Start for BBC Radio 4 and has created and hosted two series of his comedy panel show The Rest is History for BBC Radio 4.