Flying Bridge Theatre CompanyÂ Presents HORSE COUNTRY

Guy Masterson, TTI in association with Flying Bridge Theatre Company presents Horse Country. The Fringe First and Herald Angel Award winning play returns for its 20th anniversary Assembly George Square Studios, Studio Two, 8 - 29 Aug 2022 (not 15), 16.45 (17.50). Written by C J Hopkins and directed by Mark Bell.

Anarchic and surreal, Horse Country is a satirical spin on early 21st Century American culture which aims to surprise and provoke in equal measure. Two clowns shoot the breeze, drinking bourbon and playing cards. While hunting the elusive nine of diamonds, they casually dissect capitalism, sea-lions, western culture, fishing, genocide, you know...stuff like that. Sam and Bob are not so much waiting for Godot, nor are they waiting for the audience to keep up. Their window on the world is one of menace, hilarity, disappointment and improbability, all delivered with a magnificent high-octane comic brio.

Returning for its 20 year anniversary under the direction of Olivier Winner Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong), the 2002 run of Horse Country won a Scotsman Fringe First, First of the Fringe Firsts, Herald Angel and Stage Award when it was performed by Ben Schneider and David Calvitto (who at this year's Fringe performs in 9 Circles, directed by Guy Masterson).

Director Mark Bell said "'I would be so excited to be taking any show to Edinburgh for the first time in 8 years, but I am extra excited about Horse Country. This show is one of the most funny, irreverent and challenging shows I have ever worked on. And Dan and Michael are wonderful idiots (watch the show, you will see it's a compliment!). I can't wait to see it in its natural home, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe'.."

Flying Bridge Theatre Company are based in Newport, South Wales. Their two Artistic Directors, Daniel Llewelyn-Williams and Tim Baker have a wealth of experience in creating, producing and touring theatre productions of the highest quality across Wales and internationally.

Running Time: 1hr 5 mins | Age 15+

Directed by Mark Bell Written by C J Hopkins Produced by Flying Bridge Theatre Ltd

Presented by Guy Masterson - Theatre Tours International LTD

Assembly George Square Studios, Studio Two, EH8 9LH

8 - 29 Aug (not 15), 16.45 - 17.50

Aug 8 - 9,12 - 14, 19 - 21, 26- 28 Â£15.00 (Â£14.00)

Aug 10-11,16-18, 22-25, 29 Â£14.00 (Â£13.00)

www.assemblyfestival.com | (0)131 623 3033