First Look At The Pavilion Theatre Pantomime

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As we look forward to the Christmas season, the Pavilion Theatre in collaboration with Imagine is excited to share an exclusive first look at enchanting new cast images and costumes from this year’s Pavilion pantomime, Beauty & the Beastie.

The newly released images highlight both returning cast members as well as a couple of new faces. The Pavilion’s favourite Liam Dolan is featured as the daft Hector Drumchapel and Scott Fletcher as the arrogant Prince Lorenzo.

A suitably evil-looking Jack Jester will take on the villainous Benedict Bridie, while Valissa Scott & Jennifer Neil star as Fairy Fiona and Belle respectively.

Looking fittingly fabulous in all-out tartan, Craig Glover will appear as Dame Dolly Drumchapel and Nikki Auld as the knowledgable Professor Porridge.

The show is set to captivate audiences from 28th November 2024 until 12th January 2025, and will be filled with laughter, songs that will get your toes tapping and the usual Pavilion hilarity! Click here to book your tickets now.

ABOUT BEAUTY & THE BEASTIE

Life in Cludgie on the Cobbles is quiet and peaceful. Belle passes her days helping her mother, Professor Porridge and their neighbours Dame Dolly Drumchapel and her son, Hector. Up in Cludgie Castle, however, things are not so tranquil. The arrogant Prince Lorenzo has had a curse placed on him by an enchantress and must find true love before the final petal falls from a magic rose. Will he be able to change his ways…and his appearance? Will Belle be the one to help him…and what are those strange howling noises coming from Cludgie Castle at night? With all the usual mischief, music and mayhem of a Pavilion panto, this year’s show is one Christmas treat you don’t want to miss off your list! Book early to secure the very best seats.

SHOW INFORMATION Beauty & The Beastie The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow 28th November 2024 - 12th January 2025 tickets are available here

Comments