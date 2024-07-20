Failed Pop Star Devon Drew Has The Biggest Comeback Of Her Career at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Devon Drew: Pop Star, a comedy solo show about how Devon tried to be a teen pop star in 2010 and failed is coming to the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month.

One teenage girl's dream of being a pop star was shattered by the dark realities of the music industry: scams, lies, and pedophiles. With her mom as her manager and the love of performing, everything that could go wrong did. Devon takes the audience down memory lane with 20 original songs, characters from her past, highly produced music videos, and pivotal cringe moments from her past that led to the demise of her music career. Learn the inner workings of the 2000's teen pop girl music industry and join Devon for the biggest comeback of her career!

Grab your tickets here: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on#q=devon

Zoo Playground | Playground 1

2 August to 25 August at 22:45

Duration: 55 mins

Ticket prices £13.00 Full Price £11.00 Concession

14+ (Guideline)

