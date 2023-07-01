FUNERAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Celebrating the finiteness of things in a theatrical ritual, the new show from Ontroerend Goed brings people together in a gently participatory show to ask how we mark a personal loss when religion no longer connects us. When his father died a few years ago, director Alexander Devriendt decided to hold his funeral in a church, despite not being religious himself. Now, he brings audiences together to sit in the dark, light candles, sing, eat, drink and celebrate as Funeral reflects on what ritual we turn to in times of mourning.

Director Alexander Devriendt said, “This is probably the most personal performance I have created so far. After the unexpected passing of my father, I realised at his funeral in church that the symbiosis of religious and modern sacralties worked together as a new form of ritual. People go to church for solace, and that is what we want to bring them with Funeral as well.”

Belgian theatre-performance-group Ontroerend Goed has established a long track record on Edinburgh Fringe. After their international breakthrough with The Smile Off Your Face in 2007, they have been awarded several Fringe First, Herald Angel and Total Theatre Awards. The company has won numerous prizes across Europe and has hit New York, Sydney, London to critical acclaim. Their work is currently being performed in countries around the world. Previous shows include interactive shows £¥€$ about economy, Fight Night about democracy, TM about online radicalisation, and Are we not drawn onward to new erA about the progression of the human race towards downfall or salvation.

Big in Belgium provides a platform for some of the most significant theatre companies from the Flemish part of Belgium. Each of the shows has previously been successful on the European mainland and are now presented for the first time to Edinburgh audiences, some translated and adapted, ready for breaking new grounds in English-speaking territories, aiming to create a greater visibility for Flemish theatre on the international scene. This year, Ontroerend Goed will be accompanied by SKaGeN and Wunderbaum.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 14+

Company Information

Directed by Alexander Deviendt Created by Ontroerend Goed

Music by Joris Blanckaert

Costume design by Element (Katrien Baetsle & Eline Willemarck) Charlotte Goethals

Lighting design by Sarah Feyen

The cast includes Karolien De Bleser, Charlotte De Bruyne, Julia Ghysels, Aurélie Lannoy, David Roos, Chris Thys, Prince K. Appiah, and Sophie-Anna Veelenturf.

Performance Information

ZOO Southside, Main House, 117 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9ER

4 - 27 Aug (not 7, 14 & 21), 10.00 – 11.00, also 11.20 – 12.20 from 18 – 27 Aug (not 21)

£17 - £16 (15 - £14 concs)

zoofestival.co.uk | 0131 662 6892