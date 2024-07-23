FLOAT Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



‘Float’, a new production by Northern Irish writers Kirby Thompson and Orla Graham, will be making its way to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August. Powerful, emotive, comedic and contemporary – ‘Float’ encourages audiences to revel in quiet rebellion; to gently let go and loudly move forward by following the story of four 20-something year old girls living in the heart of Belfast’s student life after one of their own experiences sexual assault.

Performances run 1–25 August.

‘Float’ comedically traces through what it means to live with your best friends in your early twenties whilst simultaneously exploring the heart-breaking complexities of the aftermath of assault, but offers a sense of happiness, hope and healing to audiences; a feeling of complete freedom and relief from whatever may be holding them down. With moments of complete, chaotic Northern Irish dialect and humour, audiences can feel every emotion with the four girls through this 60-minute piece at Assembly Roxy, Outside this August. The team behind ‘Float’ are grateful to have the support of both the MAC Belfast and Lyric Theatre Belfast, both of whom supported the development of the play, originally developed through the MAC Belfast’s Hatch and Scratch program from 2021 to 2022, as well as having support from local charities such as Nexus NI.

‘Float’ has had a successful and strong debut, with award nominations at the Dublin Fringe Awards 2023, and sold out shows at the MAC Belfast – don’t miss this powerful, funny, yet sobering new story which has won the hearts of Irish audiences and see ‘Float’s international debut at Assembly Roxy, Outside this August.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More