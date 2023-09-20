FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE Comes to Edinburgh This Autumn

Interactive Theatre International has announced a new residency for Faulty Towers the Dining Experience in Edinburgh this autumn.

Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience debuted in 1997 and first came to the Fringe in 2008. In 2019 the experience welcomed their one millionth diner in Edinburgh and was hailed by the Edinburgh Evening News as “one of the most successful ever at the Edinburgh Fringe”. Now Scottish audiences will be able to enjoy Basil’s antics once again his autumn, with an Click Here residency confirmed for 28 September – 8 October at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel 31-35 Grassmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2HS.

The cast will be Jack Baldwin as ‘Basil’, Edward Howells as ‘Manuel’ and Suzanna Hughes as ‘Sybil’. Jack and Suzanna first performed in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience at the Fringe, in 2015.

As Suzanna Hughes explains, “2015 was my very first time performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. I'd been as a guest, but never as a performer, so it was incredibly exciting. 46 shows later, I then slept for a month! Edinburgh is one of my favourite cities in the world, and the buzz of the Fringe is intoxicating, every actor, if they can, should experience it once. I liked it so much, I did it again the following year! I'm now really looking forward to going back to Edinburgh with the same Basil as 2015, the Fringe may have finished for 2023, but I can't wait to bring some Faulty chaos in September!”

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

A loving tribute to the BBC’s classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London’s longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.